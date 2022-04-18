Desert Hearts Festival to Celebrate 10 Years of Revelry In Sprawling Lakeside Venue

As a music festival that caters to the renegade lifestyle, Desert Hearts aims to celebrate individuality through art and music fueled by their mantra: "House, Techno, Love." The multi-day camping experience shies away from the corporate hubbub of larger fests, opting instead to cultivate a sense of belonging where everyone partakes in the revelry.

That focus on inclusion and rebellion resonated with the legions of followers that have elevated the brand over its decade of existence. From the sands of the Mojave Desert to the barren grasslands of the Los Coyotes Indian Reservation, the spirit of this ragtag event has permeated across the globe, thanks in part to their offshoot party series, City Hearts.

As a gathering point for those loyal to the movement, the flagship festival will debut a new home when it returns from its two-year hiatus. And although ardent admirers of the brand are sure to miss the grounds at Los Coyotes, this new venue will offer more than just a stunning lakeside vista.

c/o Desert Hearts

Enclosed by the never-ending suburban sprawl that defines Southern California, the Lake Perris State Recreation Area truly is an urban oasis. Situated in the densely populated Inland Empire region, the artificial lake was built in 1973 and serves as the southernmost point of the vast California State Water Project.

Now known for its ample recreational activities, Lake Perris thrives as a summer retreat for residents of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Surrounded by mountains, the parklands are home to an array of wildlife, like mule deer, rabbits, bobcats, quails, roadrunners and soon enough, the Desert Hearts Crew.

c/o Desert Hearts

The 2022 edition of Desert Hearts will mark 10 years since the infamous renegade in the Mojave that started it all, and it will be its most lavish celebration yet. In some ways, Lake Perris will act as a blank canvas for the organizers of the event, giving them access to amenities not offered in previous editions of the festival.

As a state park, the locale is outfitted with full RV and regular campsites, as well as picnic areas, restroom and shower facilities, and drinking water. Beach access will allow for swimming and a beachside "glamping" option. The expansive grasslands will be home to vendors, art installations, interactive areas, and will support the addition of a second stage.

Desert Hearts

The overall expansion of the weekend camping fest is naturally opening up the doors to a more eclectic roster of artists to participate at its two stages. Detroit powerhouse Carl Craig will perform, joined by the unconventional Robag Wruhme, DJ Harvey, and New York fixture Juan MacLean.

Other notable acts set to share their craft include Doc Martin, Kevin Knapp, Lubelski, Mary Droppinz, Rinzen, Alan Nieves, Oscar L, Life On Planets, and Wyatt Marshall. Of course, Desert Hearts' head honchos, Porky, Marbs, Mikey Lion, and Lee Reynolds will also showcase their talents behind the decks. Not to be outdone, a surprise sunrise performance and Desert Hearts Crew back-to-back set are also in the works for the long weekend.

As a haven for the radicals-at-heart, Desert Hearts calls out to those seeking refuge from the normative lifestyles and urges attendees to shine in one's uniqueness. Self-expression and self-discovery are the foundation of the brand and it will once again manifest itself, this time on the shores of Lake Perris.

Desert Hearts Festival will take place April 28th to May 2nd. Car camping and premium parking are sold out. General tickets, glamping, and RV camping are still available. For more information, navigate here.

