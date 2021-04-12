Destructo Will Not Plan FriendShip or AMF Festival Until 100% Capacity Can Be Achieved

Destructo Will Not Plan FriendShip or AMF Festival Until 100% Capacity Can Be Achieved

"I won't produce a half baked version and compromise health and safety to make a quick buck."
Author:
Publish date:
"I won't produce a half baked version and compromise health and safety to make a quick buck."

FriendShip and All My Friends proprietor Destructo has announced that he will not compromise on a lower capacity installment of the popular cruise event or music festival.

In a tweet, the renowned music producer and entrepreneur announced that he will not hold the FriendShip cruise or All My Friends music festival until pre-COVID attendance levels can be fully achieved.

Destructo insists that the conditions must be equal to or better than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic before FriendShip or All My Friends can be planned. He went on to explain his reasoning in a self-reply to the tweet, writing that he "won’t produce a half baked version and compromise health and safety to make a quick buck."

The fan response to the announcement has been mostly positive and understanding, and though they are surely ready for a return to a FriendShip or All My Friends event, it seems that they support Destructo's decision to postpone until conditions are just right. 

For more information, keep an eye on Destructo's socials. 

FOLLOW DESTRUCTO:

Facebook: facebook.com/destructoamf
Instagram: instagram.com/destructoamf
Twitter: twitter.com/destructoamf
Spotify: spoti.fi/2PFEGQz

Related

Destructo and Griz at FriendShip
MUSIC RELEASES

DESTRUCTO Shares 4-Hour Sunrise Sermon from FriendShip 2020 Loaded with Special Guests

With tons of special guests, unreleased tunes, and dance floor heaters, DESTRUCTO's four-hour FriendShip set is a sight to behold.

sahara-tent-at-coachella
NEWS

Coachella and Other Large-Scale Music Festivals Not Part of California's Reopening Plan

California may put large-scale conventions and festivals on hold until October.

AMFAMFFAMF Presents: FriendShip Festival Cruise 2020
EVENTS

FriendShip 2020 Festival Cruise Sees Massive Ship Upgrade for Return to CocoCay, Bahamas

Back for its second voyage, AMFAMFAMF's FriendShip has a killer lineup including acts like TroyBoi, Ty Dolla $ign, Destructo, Boys Noize and more.

FriendShip 2018 Gary Richards A.K.A. DESTRUCTO
EVENTS

Malaa, Ty Dolla $ign and More Announced for Friendship 2020

Friendship will set sail from Miami to CocoCay with a stacked lineup.

destructo
EVENTS

DESTRUCTO Brings Back "The Breakfast Club" In Live Stream Form

In collaboration with his wife, chef Anne V. Richards, the live stream will go down on Sunday, April 26th.

FriendShip 2018 Gary Richards A.K.A. DESTRUCTO
NEWS

Lineup and Activities by Day Announced for FriendShip 2020

FriendShip's 2020 sailing is right around the corner.

Screen Shot 2021-03-16 at 2.12.15 PM
GEAR + TECH

Destructo is Offering Guest List Access to His Shows for Life to the Buyer of His Debut NFT

Fans can make bids for Destructo's trippy "Bassface" NFT via the Foundation marketplace.

Gary Richards A.K.A. DESTRUCTO
EVENTS

Destructo Is Streaming a Marathon "Sunrise Sermon" Set This Sunday

Is there a better alarm clock than some sunrise house music from Destructo?