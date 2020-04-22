DESTRUCTO Brings Back "The Breakfast Club" In Live Stream Form

For all those who were in attendance at the 2018 Miami Music Week, you may remember DESTRUCTO throwing an epic party titled The Breakfast Club. The AMFAMFAMF president treated partygoers to an early morning dance fest equipped with cocktails and delicious food at Wynwood’s 1-800-Lucky club for all those who laugh in the face of sleep. He's now bringing that same energy back for a special quarantine live stream edition of the beloved event.

DESTRUCTO will host the broadcast on Sunday, April 26th from 9AM to 11AM PDT from his Los Angeles home across his Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook channels. His wife, Chef Anne V. Richards, will be in attendance dishing up the eggs and bacon for the special event. Whip up your own feast and join in for what is sure to be the best way to kick start your Sunday morning.

Prior to the announcement of The Breakfast Club live stream, DESTRUCTO hosted his Sunrise Sermon sets on March 22nd and April 12th, respectively, which had over 300,000 fans tuning in between the two. He was also a featured artist on the first Beatport Presents: ReConnect series. If you haven't watched any of his virtual performances yet, this will be the perfect chance to catch the veteran DJ live in all his glory.

The Breakfast Club, hosted by DESTRUCTO and AMFAMFAMF, will go live on Sunday, April 26th from at 9AM PDT (12PM EST) across his Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube.

