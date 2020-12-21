Destructo Announces Special New Year's Day Sunrise Sermon DJ Set

Destructo Announces Special New Year's Day Sunrise Sermon DJ Set

What a way to kick off 2021.
Let's be honest—there's a chance that 2020's hideousness will spill over into 2021. It's a thought that we're all trying to avoid in the name of optimism, but it very well may happen thanks to nationwide lockdowns that become more stringent by the hour. Before 2021 goes off the rails, though, Destructo is kicking off the year on a rosy note.

The FriendShip founder, who has emerged as one of the most prolific streaming DJs in the COVID-19 age, has announced a special Sunrise Sermon set on New Year's Day. 2020 saw Destructo take his patented performances to the virtual concert space, where he livestreamed marathon sets for fans who had nowhere to dance but their kitchens and bedrooms. As digital concerts continue to boom in the absence of physical shows, he will now continue the tradition in 2021.

Destructo's special New year's Day Sunrise Sermon DJ set will kick off at 5AM PT (8AM ET) on January 1st, so you'll have to set your alarm. But let's be honest—most of you will still be up from the night before.

You can tune in via Destructo's Twitch channel on January 1st, 2021.

