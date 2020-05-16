Destructo Is Streaming a Marathon "Sunrise Sermon" Set This Sunday

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Destructo has been doing everything he can to keep spirits high, including an early morning "Breakfast Club" livestream and a virtual edition of his patented Sunrise Sermon sets.

The FriendShip founder is now bringing Sunrise Sermon back to the virtual stage this Sunday for a marathon livestream set. The special performance will feature upgraded production and special surprise guests, including several from his All My Friends festival and FriendShip lineups, who will be joining Destructo from the comfort of their own homes.

Pour up some OJ, crack open some fresh eggs onto a sizzling skillet, and start your day the right way with some signature Destructo house music.

Set your alarm for 8:30AM ET (5:30AM PST) and tune into the latest Sunrise Sermon via Destructo's Twitch channel here.

And if you're feeling nostalgic, check out Destructo's landmark 4-hour Sunrise Sermon set from Friendship 2020 here.

