DGTL TEL AVIV Announces First Event of 2021

The global festival powerhouse that is DGTL is ready to bring their beloved Israeli flagship event back to the community.

DGTL TEL AVIV will return on September 21st to the heart of Ganei Yehoshua Park. This will be the brand's fourth edition in five years, continuing its reign as one of Israel's most successful electronic music festivals.

As of this publication, no lineup has been announced, but the team behind the event has shared that they have curated a world-class collection of artists and that it will be coming soon. Previous years have featured performances from Amelie Lens, Bob Moses, Richie Hawtin, and more.

DGTL TEL AVIV prepares for its return in the fall of 2021. Albert Lalamaiev

The festival will continue the brand's award-winning ethos as a fully circular, sustainable large-scale event that has minimal impact on the planet. They have been committed to becoming the world’s first circular festival, pushing the boundaries with climate-conscious plans, all of which was originally intended for the 2020 Amsterdam edition.

Now they will focus their efforts on Tel Aviv, following the five sustainability pillars which include food, energy, resources, mobility, and water. They will offer a plant-based food menu, a cashless environment, and a hard cup system.

Tickets for DGTL TEL AVIV will go on sale on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. To avoid missing out, we recommend you sign up for pre-sale ticket access here.

