Proximity Teases Digital Mirage Season 2 After Raising $300k Over the Weekend

It's no secret that Proximity and Brownies & Lemonade's debut Digital Mirage virtual music festival was a massive success. After setting a goal of $100,000 in donations, organizers were blown away at fans' support as they broke their weekend goal just fourteen minutes into the second day. After finishing up on Sunday night, they would announce that the festival garnered over 4.1 million streams and raised $300,000 in donations to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund for musicians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Less than twenty-four hours after the completion of the debut digital festival, Proximity is already teasing its second chapter. On Twitter, they shared a simple tweet teasing a sequel to the virtual festival, and naturally, fans lost their minds.

At the time of writing, fans will have to wait for an official announcement of the second season of Digital Mirage to learn more about potential dates and the artists involved.

