Dillon Francis' Gerald-Themed NFT Collection to Be Auctioned at Decentral Games' Atari Casino Grand Opening

Decentral Games taps into the dance music talent pool again, this time with a live NFT auction from Dillon Francis.

Dillon Francis is gearing up for a new NFT drop starring his famed and festive sidekick, Gerald the Piñata.

It's a particularly unique crossover that's part dance music, part gaming, and part cryptocurrency and it's all coming to a head at the new Atari-themed virtual casino.

Part of the Decentral Games network operating on the Ethereum blockchain, the Atari Casino is going live on April 28th with a grand opening ceremony. To commemorate the occasion, attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to bid on Francis' Gerald NFTs, which were designed by virtual artist Merda.

Giveaways will be aplenty. Attendees will have the chance to score $10,000 in prizes, including limited edition NFT wearables designed by Francis. The event will also feature a livestream performance by Francis himself.

Decentral Games is the leading metaverse experience on Ethereum, and the Atari-themed venue will mark the third virtual casino to open on the platform.

The metaverse is rapidly expanding. Earlier this week Decentral Games announced that a virtual version of the iconic Amnesia Ibiza nightclub will be opening this summer, creating a new avenue for live performances and paving the way for an immersive digital clubbing experience.

Cryptocurrency is searching for its killer app, and if there's any doubt virtual gaming could drive mainstream adoption, Decentral Games' forecast for the Atari casino may help dispel it. In a joint statement, the companies asserted that betting volumes are likely to exceed $150 million in 2021 and will nearly triple to $400 million over just two years.

