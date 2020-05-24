Day 2 of Dillon Francis' Virtual Festival "IDGAFOS Weekend" Is Live

True to Dillon Francis' signature style, this livestream is anything but ordinary.
While this year's Memorial Day weekend won't be as grandiose as it should due to nationwide lockdowns and restrictions, Dillon Francis has come in clutch with a way to enjoy the sunshine. Day 2 of his IDGAFOS Weekend, a livestreamed festival featuring performances from himself and other artists across a large number of genres, is now live. For the holiday weekend festivities, fans can expect to see performances from Party Favor, Aluna of AlunaGeorge, Melvv, a special vinyl-only disco set from Chrome Sparks, and a live set from the exuberant DJ/producer himself.

You can check out the IDGAFOS Weekend lineup and tune into the livestream below. 

IDGAFOS WEEKEND LIVESTREAM

IDGAFOS WEEKEND LINEUP

Dillon Francis' IDGAFOS Weekend Day 2 Lineup

In addition to today's IDGAFOS Weekend performances, the party will continue tomorrow at 1:35 PM PST for the final day of the virtual event.

