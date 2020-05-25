Just because we're on lockdown on Memorial Day doesn't mean we shouldn't partake in some holiday weekend shenanigans. That's why Dillon Francis threw his IDGAFOS Weekend virtual festival, which is now wrapping up with its final day. Day 3 of what has already been a memorable livestream event will feature performances from Jaded, Biicla, TV Noise, Ship Wrek, Phantoms, SOFI TUKKER, and Flosstradamus before Dillon Francis ties a bow on the event with his own set.

You can check out the schedule for the final day of IDGAFOS Weekend lineup and tune into the livestream below.

IDGAFOS WEEKEND LIVESTREAM

IDGAFOS WEEKEND DAY 3 SCHEDULE

