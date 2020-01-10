Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy Are Going on Tour

Dillon Francis is teaming up with rising star Yung Gravy (real name Matthew Raymond Hauri) to co-headline a new tour for 2020. Sugar, Spice and Everything Ice will kick off March 23rd in Pittsburgh and travel nationwide. The duo, both avid TikTok users, are collaborating with the video-sharing social networking service to deliver exclusive, behind-the-scenes content throughout the tour.

Could this mean a collaboration is in our future? Only time will tell. What is certain is that this tour will be one you will not want to miss. Both artists are not only talented but hilarious, so following along with their shenanigans on TikTok is highly advised. Follow them on the platform @dillonfrancis and @yunggravy to get access to their exclusive TikTok sound playlist. The app is known for being a major destination for music discovery and has helped catapult Hauri's career with over 500,000 videos created with his music.

2019 was a massive year for Francis ending with the smashing success of his EP, Magic Is Real. If 2020 is similar, his fans are in for a treat. Hauri also had a major year with the release of his debut album, Sensational, reaching nearly .5 billion streams. It also made its way into the top five of the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

