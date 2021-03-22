Dimension Announces Show at London's Iconic Printworks

Following his major debut album release earlier this month, Organ, UK drum & bass heavyweight Dimension has announced a performance at the legendary Printworks nightclub in Rotherhithe, South London on December 3rd, 2021.

Dimension's expansive debut album is said to lend to an immersive live experience, offering fans something to look forward to after many painstaking months of waiting for the return of live shows. Performing alongside the drum & bass luminary will be a stable of meticulously curated special guests, who are yet to be announced.

For those unfamiliar with Printworks, the venue is an iconic events center situated in a retired printing plant, which had published The Daily Mail and the Evening Standard until 2012. The space was converted into a world-class music hall known for showcasing a slew of the most sought-after electronic acts from around the globe. The venue also retained some of its aesthetic features from its older print days, giving it a unique industrial feel.

Flyer for Dimension Live at Printworks London - December 3, 2021 Dimension (via Twitter)

Tickets for "Dimension Live" at Printworks are not yet available, so fans should sign up for pre-sale updates here. In the meantime, you can listen to Dimension's debut album Organ below.

