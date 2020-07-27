Fortnite to Release Music-Reactive Skins in Honor of Forthcoming In-Game Diplo Concert

With numerous collaborations under his belt, Diplo is no stranger to the inescapable pop culture phenomenon that is Fortnite. In the past, he's hosted several in-game performances as both a solo act and with his Major Lazer group. Most recently, he took the stage alongside Young Thug and Noah Cyrus as Thomas Wesley, his country alter-ego.



Fortnite developer Epic Games has announced that Diplo will be returning to the virtual battleground for the last show of his digital residency this summer. Titled "Diplo Presents: Higher Ground," the concert will focus on deep house instead of the multitude of other genres he has explored throughout his career.

Any player who logs into Fortnite from July 30th at 8PM ET (5PM PDT) to August 1st, 8PM ET (5PM PDT), will receive a music-reactive weapon wrap. For those unfamiliar with Fortnite, wraps are items that change the look of your in-game weapons. In addition to the aforementioned wrap, other in-game items will be available for purchase, such as music-reactive character skins and back bling.

"Diplo Presents: Higher Ground" will take place on Friday, July 31 at 2PM ET (11AM PDT) and run for 30 minutes. A replay of the performance is scheduled for Monday, August 3rd at 9PM ET (6PM PDT) for those who cannot attend the first showing.

More information about the concert and cosmetics can be found on Epic Games' website here.

Credit: Fortnite Insider

FOLLOW DIPLO:

Facebook: facebook.com/diplo

Twitter: twitter.com/diplo

Instagram: instagram.com/diplo

Spotify: spoti.fi/30IziCT