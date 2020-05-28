Diplo Is Previewing His Forthcoming Country Album Live on Twitch Tomorrow

Few artists in the electronic dance music world have been as busy as Diplo during their time in lockdown. He has hosted a bevy of livestream events to connect with his fans throughout the entirety of the pandemic, like a virtual prom and a Cinco de Mayo-themed stream, and as his forthcoming album looms, he is looking to keep his foot on the gas pedal.

Diplo's highly anticipated Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil album is primed for its long-awaited debut this Friday, May 29th, 2020. Ahead of its release, he is lassoing his fans to Twitch for the latest edition of his livestream series "The Thomas Wesley Show," where he will whip out his cowboy hat and preview tracks from the project, according to a press statement.

You can tune into “The Thomas Wesley Show” via Mad Decent's Twitch channel tomorrow, May 28th, 2020, from 8PM to 10PM PST (11PM to 2AM ET).

Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil will arrive in full on May 29th, 2020 via RCA Records UK. Fans can look forward to contributions from Thomas Rhett, Zac Brown, Julia Michaels, Young Thug, Noah Cyrus, and Orville Peck, among others. The EDM world as well as the music community at large have expressed their tub-thumping concerns about Diplo's foray into country music, but he has brushed them off with a phlegmatic middle finger, and rightfully so. You can pre-save the album here.

