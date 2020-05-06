[WATCH] Diplo and Dillon Francis' Virtual Cinco de Mayo Dance Party Is Live Right Now

After yesterday's announcement by Diplo and Dillon Francis that teamed up with Corona to throw a virtual Cinco de Mayo party, the dynamic duo are now live and direct. Break out the tequila, cut up some fresh limes, wriggle one into a frosty Corona, and tune into the livestream below. Also, look out for a secret lineup of special guests to appear throughout the stream.

In celebration of this livestream, Corona also partnered up with Postmates to feed any Cinco de Mayo revelers who work up an appetite dancing in their kitchens. They are offering free delivery on all food, drinks, and convenience orders placed before 11:59PM local time tonight when using the code CINCO AT HOME at checkout.

For every person that joins the stream, Corona is donating $1 (with a maximum donation of $500,000) to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, which aids restaurant industry employees who are navigating the pitfalls of the devastating impact of COVID-19.

