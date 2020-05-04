Diplo and Dillon Francis Team Up With Corona for Cinco de Mayo Livestream

EDM's plucky tag-team of livestreaming heroes Diplo and Dillon Francis are at it again.

This time, they are helping fans celebrate Cinco de Mayo in style, fittingly teaming up with Corona for a livestreamed benefit concert. For every person that tunes into the livestream event, Corona will be donating $1 (with a maximum donation of $500,000) to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, which aids restaurant industry employees who are navigating the pitfalls of the devastating impact of COVID-19. In addition to Diplo and Dillon Francis, there will also be one secret, unannounced DJ set.

Cinco de Mayo isn't just tequila and beer, though—if you work up an appetite during the livestream, Corona has you covered. They partnered up with Postmates to offer free delivery on all food, drinks, and convenience orders placed tomorrow during the hours between 10AM and 11:59PM local time with the code CINCO AT HOME at checkout.

Tune into the stream via Live Nation's Twitter tomorrow, May 5th, at 9PM ET (6PM PST) here.