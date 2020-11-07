Diplo to Compete in Livestreamed Virtual DJ Battles On Fuser

Diplo to Compete in Livestreamed Virtual DJ Battles On Fuser

The new DJ performance title will see Diplo putting his mixing skills to the test.
Author:
Publish date:

Diplo

Diplo is set to take on Fuser's top talent in a series of DJ battles that will be going down live on Twitch.

For those getting up to speed, Fuser is a forthcoming rhythm-based video game title by Harmonix, makers of the smash hit franchise RockBand. The game takes players from bedroom DJ to virtual festival headliner, walking them through the mechanics of freestyle mixing and equipping them with the virtual gear to create custom performances and mashups using the world's most popular songs.

The game launches on November 10th with a library of over 100 tracks spanning the spectrum of musical genres and artists. The game features music from several dance music heavyweights, including Armin van Buuren and RÜFÜS DU SOL, among many others.

Diplo is stepping up to the plate to take on four competitors in virtual battles. They'll be competing to engage crowds and whip up the most creative on-the-fly mix possible with the game's preset library. The battles take place on Fuser's Twitch channel at 11PM PT (2AM ET) on Saturday, November 7th.

