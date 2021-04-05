Red Rocks Amphitheatre Announces Spring 2021 Shows With Diplo and SIDEPIECE

The Grammy-nominated "On My Mind" producers will touch down in Colorado in May.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre is officially back in full swing. And while the venue may look a bit different in 2021 with a reduced capacity, its return has been welcomed with open arms by the electronic music community after a year devoid of shows.

Red Rocks organizers have announced a flurry of shows since the news of its reopening, such as a six-night run with ZHU called DREAMROCKS. The latest dance music stars to hit the stage at the iconic open air venue are Grammy-nominated "On My Mind" producers Diplo and SIDEPIECE, who will touch down in Colorado on May 12th and 13th, 2021.

Red Rocks recently received approval from the state of Colorado to reopen for its 80th anniversary summer season. Following the announcement that the amphitheatre will host concerts this summer at a reduced capacity of 2,500, the venue has been steadily revealing new concerts and dates. You can check out the full calendar here

Many locals and music fans went on to raise questions and concerns for how exactly things will work in terms of navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Westword. These concerns include ticket costs, health and safety procedures, and plans surrounding postponed shows that were sold out prior to the reduced capacity measure.

Tickets to Diplo and SIDEPIECE's show at Red Rocks will go on sale on Wednesday, April 7th at 10AM GMT.

