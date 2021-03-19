Dirtybird CampINN Details Health and Safety Guidelines for Upcoming Event in Florida

Dirtybird CampINN will take place on May 14th through 17th.
Aaron Glassman

Last year, Dirtybird CampINN was forced to reschedule due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the event is looking to move forward on its originally rescheduled dates of May 14th through 17th, barring any setbacks.

Although a lineup is yet to be announced, Dirtybird has laid out staunch health and safety protocols for the event. Face masks, on-site COVID-19 tests, and temperature checks are all required for entry. Those who are already vaccinated will be able to skip testing procedures. 

It's also important to note that the event will operate at a limited capacity. Attendees will be able to purchase single-day passes, night passes, and weekend passes. Those who have purchased weekend passes will be assigned a room and are required to stay on the premises at all times after initial entry. 

Those interested in attending can find tickets here. You can read more about the event's health and safety protocols by following this link.

