TOKiMONSTA, Mr. Carmack, More to Perform at Dirtybird CampINN 2021: See the Full Lineup
As the national COVID-19 vaccination rollout continues, many music festivals have announced their joyous returns after a year of unprecedented cancellations. One such event is the three-day Dirtybird CampINN, which has announced a stacked lineup for its grand debut in Orlando from May 14th to 17th.
True to form, Dirtybird has recruited the finest in house music and beyond for the Orlando fest, which will operate at a reduced capacity in the name of public safety. Scheduled to perform are TOKiMONSTA, Mr. Carmack, Walker & Royce, Shiba San, VNSSA, Soul Clap and, of course, beloved Dirtybird co-founders Claude VonStroke and Worthy, among many others.
CampINN's Bird Bath stage will feature a flock of house music pioneers, including legendary Chicago producers Derrick Carter and Gene Farris. Joining them will be DJ Holographic, Mikey Lion, Treasure Fingers, and many more. Meanwhile, the Bass Lodge will show off a more eclectic sound courtesy of TOKiMONSTA, Carmack, Tsuruda, and Miami hip-hop legends 2 Live Crew, among others. CampINN will also boast special performances at after-hours stages, dubbed Flip Side and Lava Lab, until 6AM through Monday morning.
Dirtybird CampINN will operate under a rigorous set of self-established guidelines to ensure the safety of its staff and patrons. Organizers have hired a "safety team" consisting of "trained individuals that will be encouraging & enforcing the safety guidelines in a fun and positive way."
They have implemented a rapid testing step into the admission process, teaming up with OnSite Safe, an on-site coronavirus solutions company. Attendees will be required to submit to a test after arriving onsite. Those able to furnish proof of vaccination may bypass this step, but will still have to undergo a temperature screening and will be denied entry with a scan of over 100.4°. The guests who opt to take the onsite rapid test must schedule an appointment and pay via OnSite Safe.
Face coverings are mandatory and required indoors at all times. Festival staff will be providing bandanas to attendees upon entry, but they encourage guests to bring their own. Social distancing at the Avanti Palms Resort grounds is also "encouraged," but notably not obligatory.
You can purchase tickets to Dirtybird CampINN here and check out the full lineup below.
Dirtybird CampINN 2021 Lineup:
2 Live Crew
Ardalan
Arnold & Lane
Barclay Crenshaw
Black V Neck
Bruno Furlan
Choopsie
Claude VonStroke
Codes
Contribe
Corey Hurley
DJ E-Clyps
DJ Glen
DJ Godfather
DJ Holographic
Danny Goliger
Derrick Carter
Dipzy
E.R.N.E.S.T.O
Faren Strnad
Freqish
Gene Farris
Gerry Gonza
Gettoblaster
Gina Turner
Hot Pot
Justin Jay
Lenny Kiser
Lubelski
Mikey Lion
Mr. Carmack
Nala
Nasser Baker
PZB Live
Pillowtalk (DJ Set)
Qlank
Richie Panic
Robot Love
Sage Armstrong
Shiba San
Sister System
Soul Clap
Subset
Taylor Bratches
The Whooligan
Thee Mike Bee
Tiedye Ky
TOKiMONSTA
Treasure Fingers
Tsuruda
Two Tails
VNSSA
Victoria Rawlins
Walker & Royce
Worthy
Wyatt Marshall
