Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Dirtybird CampInn 2022 Phase One Lineup Includes Claude VonStroke, Walker & Royce, More
Publish date:

Dirtybird CampInn 2022 Phase One Lineup Includes Claude VonStroke, Walker & Royce, More

Other artists taking over the Orlando Resort include EPROM, Eats Everything, Ivy Lab, and Skream.
Author:

Dirtybird

Other artists taking over the Orlando Resort include EPROM, Eats Everything, Ivy Lab, and Skream.

The team at Dirtybird have announced the first phase of artists set to perform at the second iteration of their east coast event, Dirtybird CampInn. A spinoff of their west coast flagship fest, Dirtybird Campout, the CampInn will take over the Wyndham Orlando Resort February 25-27, 2022.

unnamed (10)

Set to perform at the Floridian affair is Dirtybird co-founder Claude VonStroke, alongside a DJ set by Chromeo. Other notable acts revealed to take over the three stages across the hotel include label favorites Walker & Royce, drum & bass master Dillinja, and hip-hop producer DJ Premier.

Additional artists scheduled to perform include Skream, Ivy Lab, Maya Jane Coles, Heather and Collete, East Everything, and bass music maven Eprom. Over 40 more artists will be announced to join the lineup at a future date.

Recommended Articles

unnamed (8)
EVENTS

Dirtybird CampInn 2022 Phase One Lineup Includes Claude VonStroke, Walker & Royce, More

Other artists taking over the Orlando Resort include EPROM, Eats Everything, Ivy Lab, and Skream.

34 seconds ago
Jack Shore
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 075

Jack Shore, Doctor Neiman, QUIET BISON and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

1 hour ago
SACN4 2
MUSIC RELEASES

DJ St3v3 Pays Homage to African Icons In Massive Trap Tune, "Africa Is Not A Country"

DJ St3v3's new song pays homage to Haile Selassie, Nelson Mandela, and more.

3 hours ago

Attendees can expect three unique stages, an entertainment area, renegade parties, and their signature great bingo revival, a Dirtybird institution. In true Dirtybird fashion, guests will be separated into three teams who will compete throughout the weekend in fun and friendly sports, games, and activities.

Claude vonStroke performs at Dirtybird CampInn 2021

Dirtybird CampInn will take over the Wyndham Orlando Resort February 25-27. Resort packages, VIP upgrades, event tickets, and other pertinent information can be found here.

FOLLOW DIRTYBIRD:

Facebook: facebook.com/dirtybirdrecords
Twitter: twitter.com/Dirtybird
Instagram: instagram.com/dirtybirdrecords

Related

Dirtybird
EVENTS

TOKiMONSTA, Mr. Carmack, More to Perform at Dirtybird CampINN 2021: See the Full Lineup

Walker & Royce, Shiba San, and Soul Clap will also appear, among many others.

Groove Cruise Miami 2019
EVENTS

Claude VonStroke, SOFI TUKKER, More Announced on Groove Cruise Orlando 2022 Lineup

Set sail next January with over 50 artists.

Dirtybird
EVENTS

Dirtybird CampINN Details Health and Safety Guidelines for Upcoming Event in Florida

Dirtybird CampINN will take place on May 14th through 17th.

Dirtybird Campout
EVENTS

Dirtybird Campout Announces 2021 Lineup: Enter to Win 2 Tickets

Grab your tent—it's time to head back to camp.

Walker Royce - Beats 1 One Mix
INTERVIEWS

Dirtybird’s Walker & Royce on Beats 1 One Mix [INTERVIEW]

The duo poked fun at people complaining about festival lineups on Twitter, shared their favorite throwback tracks, revealed their go-to places for new music, and more.

yj4zNDe4
EVENTS

Anything but a Drag: Dirtybird Campout 2019 [Review]

The music festival/summer camp hybrid enhances its nest as it returns to Modesto

Dirtybird
EVENTS

Dirtybird Postpones CampINN Due to COVID-19 Concerns, Announces Rescheduled 2021 Dates

COVID-19 has claimed its latest festival victim.

KKB_DBC18-1670
EVENTS

5 Artists with Fresh Tracks You’ll Hear at Dirtybird Campout 2019

Get an ear-full of excitement with the newest music coming to Dirtybird Campout.