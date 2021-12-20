Dirtybird CampInn 2022 Phase One Lineup Includes Claude VonStroke, Walker & Royce, More

The team at Dirtybird have announced the first phase of artists set to perform at the second iteration of their east coast event, Dirtybird CampInn. A spinoff of their west coast flagship fest, Dirtybird Campout, the CampInn will take over the Wyndham Orlando Resort February 25-27, 2022.

Set to perform at the Floridian affair is Dirtybird co-founder Claude VonStroke, alongside a DJ set by Chromeo. Other notable acts revealed to take over the three stages across the hotel include label favorites Walker & Royce, drum & bass master Dillinja, and hip-hop producer DJ Premier.

Additional artists scheduled to perform include Skream, Ivy Lab, Maya Jane Coles, Heather and Collete, East Everything, and bass music maven Eprom. Over 40 more artists will be announced to join the lineup at a future date.

Attendees can expect three unique stages, an entertainment area, renegade parties, and their signature great bingo revival, a Dirtybird institution. In true Dirtybird fashion, guests will be separated into three teams who will compete throughout the weekend in fun and friendly sports, games, and activities.

Dirtybird CampInn will take over the Wyndham Orlando Resort February 25-27. Resort packages, VIP upgrades, event tickets, and other pertinent information can be found here.

