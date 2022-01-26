Dirtybird CampInn Unveils Full Lineup for 2022 Festival

With just under a month left to go before the second iteration of Dirtybird CampInn, the full lineup has been revealed for the Orlando festival resort takeover. Scheduled to begin February 24th and conclude on the 27th, the Floridian event will take place at the Wyndham Orlando Resort, hosting over 45 artists from across the electronic spectrum.

The first phase of the roster revealed headlining performances from Chromeo, Claude VonStroke, and Walker & Royce. Joining them will be Dirtybird co-founder Mz Worthy, Court T., Astronomar, Ardalan, Justin Jay, Steve Darko, and Paul Woolford.

Other noteworthy artists in the lineup include Black V Neck, Loco Dice, Wyatt Marshall, Bruno Furlan, Nala, Luke Andy, Lubelski, Escapade, Kevin Knapp, and Barclay Crenshaw.

Guests attending the festivities at the resort can expect a full hotel takeover by the team at Dirtybird spread across three unique stages. The fan-favorite Great Bingo Revival and Frick Frack Blackjack will also be taking place over the weekend.

Dirtybird CampInn will take place at the Wyndham Orlando Resort February 25-27. Resort packages, VIP upgrades, event tickets, and other pertinent information can be found here.

