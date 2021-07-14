Dirtybird Campout Announces 2021 Lineup: Enter to Win 2 Tickets
Publish date:

Dirtybird Campout Announces 2021 Lineup: Enter to Win 2 Tickets

Grab your tent—it's time to head back to camp.
Author:

Dirtybird

Grab your tent—it's time to head back to camp.

The beloved Dirtybird Campout is primed for its comeback in 2021, and the festival is about to be bigger and better than ever.

The boutique dance music fest is set for October 15-17 at the Modesto Reservoir Campgrounds in Central California. Dirtybird founder Claude VonStroke has stacked this year's lineup with some of the biggest artists in the industry in what has the looks of one of the year's strongest lineups.

Slated to perform at the house-focused Birdhouse stage alongside VonStroke are Boys Noize, Tiga, Catz 'n Dogz, Walker & Royce, Ardalan, Worthy, and Sacha Robotti, among others.

The fan-favorite Bass Lodge will host the likes of DJ Jazzy Jeff, Kid Koala, Medasin, and more. That stage will also be transformed to highlight Dirtybird's newly minted White Label series, featuring Hugo Massien, Justin Jay, Nikki Nair, Danny Goliger, Carl Craig, Jacques Green, and Rodriguez Jr. These artists are just the tip of the iceberg:

Dirtybird Campout 2021 announces full lineup. 

Dirtybird Campout 2021 announces full lineup. 

Recommended Articles

Screen Shot 2021-07-14 at 9.17.33 AM
NEWS

Pandora Launches New "Game Time Radio" Listening Experience, Monstercat Takeover

In celebration of the one-year anniversary of "Game Time," Pandora has launched a station with four new listening Modes for gamers and music fans alike.

Dirtybird Campout
EVENTS

Dirtybird Campout Announces 2021 Lineup: Enter to Win 2 Tickets

Grab your tent—it's time to head back to camp.

Seven Lions
EVENTS

Seven Lions Announces Ophelia Records Label Tour With Blanke, Kill The Noise, More

Au5 will also be releasing his debut single on Seven Lions' flagship label this Friday.

As is tradition, the weekend will include a bevy of games and activities, such as dodgeball and tug-of-war. Attendees will compete in more than 15 events for the coveted Iron Bird trophy and the winning team will be crowned at the end of the festival. 

EDM.com has teamed up with Dirtybird to give away two GA passes to Campout 2021. You can enter the contest below.

Tickets for Dirtybird Campout are on sale now. To purchase, navigate here. Check out the full lineup below. 

Dirtybird Campout 2021 Lineup

Ardalan
Arnold & Lane
Barclay Crenshaw
Boys Noize
brakence
Carl Craig
Catz 'n Dogz
Choopsie
Claude VonStroke
Codes
Cookiee Kawaii
Cour T.
Damian Lazarus
Danny Goliger
Digable Planets
DJ Heather
DJ Jazzy Jeff
DJ Minx
E.R.N.E.S.T.O
Gene Farris
Gina Turner
Harry Romero
Honeycomb
Hugo Massien
Ivy Lab
Jacques Greene (Live)
Justin Jay
Kevin Knapp
Kid Koala
Layla Benitez
Lubelski
Luke Andy
Mary Droppinz
Medasin
Nala
Nikki Nair
Noodles
Planet Of the Drums (AK1200 / DJ Dara / Dieselboy)
Robot Love (Live)
Rodriguez Jr. (Live)
Sacha Robotti
Shaded
Sir Mix-A-Lot
Steve Darko
Subset
Taylor Bratches
Thee Mike B
Tiga
Victoria Rawlins
VNSSA
Walker & Royce
Worthy
Wyatt Marshall
Yheti

FOLLOW DIRTYBIRD:

Facebook: facebook.com/dirtybirdrecords/
Twitter: twitter.com/Dirtybird/
Instagram: instagram.com/dirtybirdrecords/
Soundcloud: soundcloud.com/dirtybirdrecords

Related

yj4zNDe4
EVENTS

Anything but a Drag: Dirtybird Campout 2019 [Review]

The music festival/summer camp hybrid enhances its nest as it returns to Modesto

DBC2019_1005_170411-8613_JLB
EVENTS

5 Intimate Moments Fans Shared with Top Talent at Dirtybird Campout 2019

Get to know the secret sauce in the recipe of Dirtybird's world famous house music festival with a Summer camp spin.

cdn.uc.assets.prezly
EVENTS

Dirtybird Campout West Announces 50+ Games and Activities for October 5-7 Event

Dirtybird has announced a great addition to Dirtybird Campout West! For those craving some fierce competition, crave than look no further than the hometown favorite Dodgeball, the brutal battle of Tug-O-War, or the 3-Legged Race of your life where you will be competing alongside your favorite Dirtybird Camp Counselors.

KKB_DBC18-1670
EVENTS

5 Artists with Fresh Tracks You’ll Hear at Dirtybird Campout 2019

Get an ear-full of excitement with the newest music coming to Dirtybird Campout.

Dirtybird
EVENTS

TOKiMONSTA, Mr. Carmack, More to Perform at Dirtybird CampINN 2021: See the Full Lineup

Walker & Royce, Shiba San, and Soul Clap will also appear, among many others.

MHB_DBC-3-2
EVENTS

Dirtybird Campout West Coast 2018: A Home for All [Review]

Dirtybird Campout has quickly become a staple among house heads.

Claude VonStroke performing in front of the Dirtybird logo.
NEWS

Dirtybird Announces 2 New Festivals Alongside Campout, BBQ and Players Dates

Dirtybird Announces 2 New Festivals Alongside Campout, BBQ and Players Dates

DBC_East
EVENTS

Dirtybird Campout East Shines Bright Despite Rough Start

Despite a temporary outlaw on music, Dirtybird Campout East navigated first-year flops to produce another rich, family-style event.