Dirtybird Campout Announces 2021 Lineup: Enter to Win 2 Tickets
The beloved Dirtybird Campout is primed for its comeback in 2021, and the festival is about to be bigger and better than ever.
The boutique dance music fest is set for October 15-17 at the Modesto Reservoir Campgrounds in Central California. Dirtybird founder Claude VonStroke has stacked this year's lineup with some of the biggest artists in the industry in what has the looks of one of the year's strongest lineups.
Slated to perform at the house-focused Birdhouse stage alongside VonStroke are Boys Noize, Tiga, Catz 'n Dogz, Walker & Royce, Ardalan, Worthy, and Sacha Robotti, among others.
The fan-favorite Bass Lodge will host the likes of DJ Jazzy Jeff, Kid Koala, Medasin, and more. That stage will also be transformed to highlight Dirtybird's newly minted White Label series, featuring Hugo Massien, Justin Jay, Nikki Nair, Danny Goliger, Carl Craig, Jacques Green, and Rodriguez Jr. These artists are just the tip of the iceberg:
Pandora Launches New "Game Time Radio" Listening Experience, Monstercat Takeover
In celebration of the one-year anniversary of "Game Time," Pandora has launched a station with four new listening Modes for gamers and music fans alike.
Dirtybird Campout Announces 2021 Lineup: Enter to Win 2 Tickets
Grab your tent—it's time to head back to camp.
Seven Lions Announces Ophelia Records Label Tour With Blanke, Kill The Noise, More
Au5 will also be releasing his debut single on Seven Lions' flagship label this Friday.
As is tradition, the weekend will include a bevy of games and activities, such as dodgeball and tug-of-war. Attendees will compete in more than 15 events for the coveted Iron Bird trophy and the winning team will be crowned at the end of the festival.
EDM.com has teamed up with Dirtybird to give away two GA passes to Campout 2021. You can enter the contest below.
Tickets for Dirtybird Campout are on sale now. To purchase, navigate here. Check out the full lineup below.
Dirtybird Campout 2021 Lineup
Ardalan
Arnold & Lane
Barclay Crenshaw
Boys Noize
brakence
Carl Craig
Catz 'n Dogz
Choopsie
Claude VonStroke
Codes
Cookiee Kawaii
Cour T.
Damian Lazarus
Danny Goliger
Digable Planets
DJ Heather
DJ Jazzy Jeff
DJ Minx
E.R.N.E.S.T.O
Gene Farris
Gina Turner
Harry Romero
Honeycomb
Hugo Massien
Ivy Lab
Jacques Greene (Live)
Justin Jay
Kevin Knapp
Kid Koala
Layla Benitez
Lubelski
Luke Andy
Mary Droppinz
Medasin
Nala
Nikki Nair
Noodles
Planet Of the Drums (AK1200 / DJ Dara / Dieselboy)
Robot Love (Live)
Rodriguez Jr. (Live)
Sacha Robotti
Shaded
Sir Mix-A-Lot
Steve Darko
Subset
Taylor Bratches
Thee Mike B
Tiga
Victoria Rawlins
VNSSA
Walker & Royce
Worthy
Wyatt Marshall
Yheti
FOLLOW DIRTYBIRD:
Facebook: facebook.com/dirtybirdrecords/
Twitter: twitter.com/Dirtybird/
Instagram: instagram.com/dirtybirdrecords/
Soundcloud: soundcloud.com/dirtybirdrecords