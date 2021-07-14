Dirtybird Campout Announces 2021 Lineup: Enter to Win 2 Tickets

The beloved Dirtybird Campout is primed for its comeback in 2021, and the festival is about to be bigger and better than ever.

The boutique dance music fest is set for October 15-17 at the Modesto Reservoir Campgrounds in Central California. Dirtybird founder Claude VonStroke has stacked this year's lineup with some of the biggest artists in the industry in what has the looks of one of the year's strongest lineups.

Slated to perform at the house-focused Birdhouse stage alongside VonStroke are Boys Noize, Tiga, Catz 'n Dogz, Walker & Royce, Ardalan, Worthy, and Sacha Robotti, among others.

The fan-favorite Bass Lodge will host the likes of DJ Jazzy Jeff, Kid Koala, Medasin, and more. That stage will also be transformed to highlight Dirtybird's newly minted White Label series, featuring Hugo Massien, Justin Jay, Nikki Nair, Danny Goliger, Carl Craig, Jacques Green, and Rodriguez Jr. These artists are just the tip of the iceberg:

Dirtybird Campout 2021 announces full lineup.

As is tradition, the weekend will include a bevy of games and activities, such as dodgeball and tug-of-war. Attendees will compete in more than 15 events for the coveted Iron Bird trophy and the winning team will be crowned at the end of the festival.

EDM.com has teamed up with Dirtybird to give away two GA passes to Campout 2021. You can enter the contest below.

Tickets for Dirtybird Campout are on sale now. To purchase, navigate here. Check out the full lineup below.

Dirtybird Campout 2021 Lineup

Ardalan

Arnold & Lane

Barclay Crenshaw

Boys Noize

brakence

Carl Craig

Catz 'n Dogz

Choopsie

Claude VonStroke

Codes

Cookiee Kawaii

Cour T.

Damian Lazarus

Danny Goliger

Digable Planets

DJ Heather

DJ Jazzy Jeff

DJ Minx

E.R.N.E.S.T.O

Gene Farris

Gina Turner

Harry Romero

Honeycomb

Hugo Massien

Ivy Lab

Jacques Greene (Live)

Justin Jay

Kevin Knapp

Kid Koala

Layla Benitez

Lubelski

Luke Andy

Mary Droppinz

Medasin

Nala

Nikki Nair

Noodles

Planet Of the Drums (AK1200 / DJ Dara / Dieselboy)

Robot Love (Live)

Rodriguez Jr. (Live)

Sacha Robotti

Shaded

Sir Mix-A-Lot

Steve Darko

Subset

Taylor Bratches

Thee Mike B

Tiga

Victoria Rawlins

VNSSA

Walker & Royce

Worthy

Wyatt Marshall

Yheti

