Claude VonStroke and Green Velvet to Reunite as "Get Real" at Dirtybird Campout 2022: See the Lineup

Gather your flock because Dirtybird Campout is officially returning in 2022.

Set for October 7-9, the fan-favorite boutique dance music festival has announced the lineup for its return to the Modesto Reservoir Campgrounds in Central California.

The organizers of Dirtybird Campout, who have described it as "a summer camp for wannabe grownups," once again put together an eclectic lineup that mirrors its namesake record label's weird and wonderful taste in electronic music.

Fans of techno, house, hip-hop, bass music and beyond are in for quite a weekend. Dirtybird Campout 2022 will feature performances by Justin Jay, VNSSA, Walker & Royce, Of The Trees, Rebūke and EPROM, among many others.

The fest will also see Dirtybird cofounder Claude VonStroke team up with iconic house music producer Green Velvet for a revival of their collaborative nom de plume, Get Real.

This year’s edition of Campout will also introduce a brand new stage called "The Hideout," which replaces its old silent disco in favor of an experience with "all night tunes, sunrise sets and hilarious vibes," per a press release.

More artists will be announced as part of a Phase Two announcement coming soon. You can check out the full to-date lineup below and grab tickets here.

