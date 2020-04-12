Dirtybird Campout West Coast Postponed to Next Year

Unfortunately for fans, another festival has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than shooting for a fall date, Dirtybird Campout West Coast has decided to push the festival back a year to October of 2021. In a statement posted on their website, organizers cite uncertainty about the future and the fact that a large number of festivals have moved to October as a reason for their decision.

"This is one of the hardest decisions we have had to make, but we have decided to postpone Dirtybird Campout West Coast until October 2021. With all the uncertainty and the large number of festivals that have already moved to October 2020, we no longer feel that Dirtybird Campout can shine the way it should.



Fear not, if you still need that campout fix - head to Orlando, Florida this September for our new adventure at Dirtybird CampINN. We will be focusing our energy on making this event an incredible experience for our fans. dirtybirdcampinn.com



We created this chirp board because hearing from you all is our top priority. We want to know your feedback, answer any questions you may have and connect with you all and discuss this further. We value our community's opinions more than anything and are wishing you all the best through these times.



Thank you for your love and support. Stay safe.

In the note, organizers explained their decisions, apologize for any inconveniences, and thank fans for their support. In the meantime, Dirtybird is still planning on hosting their new Flordia festival, Dirtybird CampINN in September.

Dirtybird Campout West Coast will now take place on October 8th-10th 2021. For more information, you can check out the official festival website here.

