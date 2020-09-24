Dirtybird Reveals Stacked "Couchout" Virtual Performances: See the Full Lineup

Every year in Northern California, thousands of Dirtybird diehards gather for the annual Dirtybird Campout festival. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, that gathering can't take place in 2020.

Luckily, Dirtybird has things covered via the power of the Internet. The label has just announced its lineup for "Couchout," this year's livestream stand-in for the annual campout, and it's a big one indeed. Viewers will be treated to sounds across the spectrum of electronic music, with performers from the Dirtybird label and beyond. DJ sets from house heavyweights such as Carl Craig, Mark Knight, Marc Houle, and Walker & Royce are sure to be a big hit, and a healthy helping of bass will be served up by the likes of Ed Rush & Optical and Mija.

Rising stars Alinka, Persian Empire, and Morelia will also be showcasing their skills, alongside a multitude of other new and established talent. Dirtybird head honcho Claude VonStroke will also be looking to add to that roster of talent by hosting both a talent show and a DJ contest, and picking his favorites to join the "Couchout" lineup. Contest submissions are due September 25th.

"Couchout" will be streamed via Dirtybird's new Twitch channel, "Dirtybird Live," over the course of seven days, from October 2nd to 8th. Other events besides the killer DJ sets will also be streamed, including late night bingo, karaoke, tie-dyeing sessions, and stand-up comedy.

For more information on how to view Dirtybird's "Couchout" livestream event, checko out the full lineup, or to enter the talent show or DJ contest, visit Dirtybird's official website.

