Dirtybird Postpones CampINN Due to COVID-19 Concerns, Announces Rescheduled 2021 Dates

Dirtybird's forthcoming CampINN festival in Orlando, Florida is the latest to feel the unrelenting wrath of COVID-19, which continues to stomp on the daisies of the live music industry. The venerated house music label announced the event back in January 2020.

Dirtybird representatives took to Twitter to share the news. "There was absolutely nothing we wanted more than to reunite in Florida with you," they wrote before divulging the fest's rescheduled dates. "We are sad to announce that we are postponing [CampINN] until May 14-17, 2021. Thank you for your love and support, see you in May."

Current ticket-holders with a "Thursday Early Arrival Upgrade" will automatically receive a $20 food and beverage voucher to use at the resort in 2021, among other upgraded perks, like priority room selection and a free 3-month "Birdfeed" subscription. Dirtybird is also honoring refunds, and those looking to receive one must submit their request within the next 30 days.

Organizers shared an official statement pertaining the postponement, which you can read in full below.

Dear Dirtybird CampINN Family,



We were so excited to reunite with our Dirtybird family this Labor Day Weekend in Florida. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, we don't believe that we will be able to execute the best overall CampINN experience that we had originally hoped for. We had the lineup of the century, awesome new teams and games, and fun immersive activities all planned to lift your spirits.



We will be postponing Dirtybird CampINN to May 14-17, 2021 and will be dedicating our time, efforts, and resources to ensure an incredible and comfortable weekend experience that goes beyond what you'd expect from Dirtybird.



Your 2020 Room Package or Passes will be automatically honored for the new dates.

What You'll Receive With Your Transferred Ticket:

- Priority Room Selection on our New Ticketing Platform

- FREE 3-Month Birdfeed Subscription

- FREE Dirtybird CampINN Fan Per Person AND

- Complimentary Thursday Early Arrival with an Exclusive NEW Pre-Party



*If you have already purchased a Thursday Early Arrival Upgrade, you will automatically receive a $20 Food & Drink Voucher to use at the resort* For anyone who prefers to return heir purchase for a full refund, you will have a 30-day window to submit your request. The refund request form will be available July 25th until August 25th and will be processed 5-7 business days from the refund request. On July 25th, you will be receiving an email on how to move forward with a refund request as well as any other refund information. If you currently have a payment plan and would like to keep your room or pass, all payment plans are now on hold. If you would like to stop and refund your plan, you will also have the 30-day window to request. Even though this is not the outcome we would have wanted, we're excited to share some exclusive additions to the event throughout the rest of the year to get you hyped for next year. We are determined to overcome the world's 2020 struggles and come back stronger than ever with the most flawless, fun event you've ever experienced.



Thank you so much for your love and support

