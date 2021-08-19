Dirtybird Road to Campout 2021: Recap

The spirits were high and alive at the 2021 Dirtybird Road to Campout.

The happy campers descended upon Los Angeles' Expo Park on August 8th, the previous home of the 2019 Dirtybird BBQ, to shake some tail feathers and get down to house music. After a year of no contact, it was clear this day festival was much needed. Label head Claude VonStroke heard the flocks' prayers and answered.

The grassy oasis in the middle of Downtown LA was transformed in classic Dirtybird form with camp games, activities, delicious Grill$on BBQ, and of course live music. KINK, the analog maven, made a glorious appearance, traveling all the way from Bulgaria, to captivate fans with a one-of-a-kind performance.

Two new additions to the family, Nala and DJ E-Clyps, threw down sets that got the crowds jumping. As if the day couldn't get better, the crowd was treated to special guest performances by Get Real, Claude VonStroke, and Green Velvet's new duo.

The winner of the Dirtybird Road To Campout 2021 Best in Show: Fan Creation. Dirtybird LLC (dirtybird)

Dirtybird Road To Campout costume contest. Dirtybird LLC (dirtybird)

Claude VonStroke performing at Dirtybird Road To Campout. Dirtybird LLC (dirtybird)

Claude VonStroke throwing down at Dirtybird Road To Campout 2021. Dirtybird LLC (dirtybird)

There truly is no party as unique as a Dirtybird event and the Road To Campout was no exception. Costumes were in full force and the energy was what you wish your family BBQs would deliver.

This was, of course, just a taste of what's to come as the team prepares for the return of Dirtybird Campout. The boutique dance music fest is set for October 15-17 at the Modesto Reservoir Campgrounds in Central California. Slated to perform at the house-focused Birdhouse stage alongside VonStroke are Boys Noize, Tiga, Catz 'n Dogz, Walker & Royce, Ardalan, Worthy, and Sacha Robotti, among others.

Tickets for Dirtybird Campout are on sale now. To purchase, navigate here.

