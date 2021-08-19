August 19, 2021
Dirtybird Road to Campout 2021: Recap
Publish date:

Dirtybird Road to Campout 2021: Recap

The party never stops with Dirtybird.
Author:

Dirtybird

The party never stops with Dirtybird.

The spirits were high and alive at the 2021 Dirtybird Road to Campout. 

The happy campers descended upon Los Angeles' Expo Park on August 8th, the previous home of the 2019 Dirtybird BBQ, to shake some tail feathers and get down to house music. After a year of no contact, it was clear this day festival was much needed. Label head Claude VonStroke heard the flocks' prayers and answered.

The grassy oasis in the middle of Downtown LA was transformed in classic Dirtybird form with camp games, activities, delicious Grill$on BBQ, and of course live music. KINK, the analog maven, made a glorious appearance, traveling all the way from Bulgaria, to captivate fans with a one-of-a-kind performance. 

Two new additions to the family, Nala and DJ E-Clyps, threw down sets that got the crowds jumping. As if the day couldn't get better, the crowd was treated to special guest performances by Get Real, Claude VonStroke, and Green Velvet's new duo. 

The winner of the Dirtybird Road To Campout 2021 Best in Show: Fan Creation. 

The winner of the Dirtybird Road To Campout 2021 Best in Show: Fan Creation. 

Dirtybird Road To Campout costume contest. 

Dirtybird Road To Campout costume contest. 

Recommended Articles

Tomorrowland winter
EVENTS

Tomorrowland Winter 2022 Dates Revealed

After a two-year absence, the weeklong Tomorrowland offshoot is scheduled to return to the idyllic mountains of southeastern France.

2021-08-05-e-lee-harleysville-pa-emeapp-synthesizers-elp-daggers-1024x683
GEAR + TECH

This Random Pennsylvania Warehouse Preserves Electronic Gear Used by Kraftwerk, Jimi Hendrix, More

The Electronic Music Education and Preservation Project houses 30,000 square feet of iconic amps, synthesizers, guitar pedals, mixing boards and more.

hollywood-bowl-fireworks
NEWS

Los Angeles County Announces Outdoor Mask Mandate for Large Events

All attendees, regardless of vaccination status, will now be required to wear face coverings in crowds of over 10,000 people.

Claude VonStroke performing at Dirtybird Road To Campout. 

Claude VonStroke performing at Dirtybird Road To Campout. 

Claude VonStroke throwing down at Dirtybird Road To Campout 2021. 

Claude VonStroke throwing down at Dirtybird Road To Campout 2021. 

There truly is no party as unique as a Dirtybird event and the Road To Campout was no exception. Costumes were in full force and the energy was what you wish your family BBQs would deliver.

This was, of course, just a taste of what's to come as the team prepares for the return of Dirtybird Campout. The boutique dance music fest is set for October 15-17 at the Modesto Reservoir Campgrounds in Central California. Slated to perform at the house-focused Birdhouse stage alongside VonStroke are Boys Noize, Tiga, Catz 'n Dogz, Walker & Royce, Ardalan, Worthy, and Sacha Robotti, among others.

Tickets for Dirtybird Campout are on sale now. To purchase, navigate here

FOLLOW DIRTYBIRD:

Website: dirtybirdrecords.com
Facebook: facebook.com/dirtybirdrecords
Twitter: twitter.com/Dirtybird
Instagram: instagram.com/dirtybirdrecords

Related

Dirtybird Campout
EVENTS

Dirtybird Campout Announces 2021 Lineup: Enter to Win 2 Tickets

Grab your tent—it's time to head back to camp.

yj4zNDe4
EVENTS

Anything but a Drag: Dirtybird Campout 2019 [Review]

The music festival/summer camp hybrid enhances its nest as it returns to Modesto

KKB_DBC18-1670
EVENTS

5 Artists with Fresh Tracks You’ll Hear at Dirtybird Campout 2019

Get an ear-full of excitement with the newest music coming to Dirtybird Campout.

DBC2019_1005_170411-8613_JLB
EVENTS

5 Intimate Moments Fans Shared with Top Talent at Dirtybird Campout 2019

Get to know the secret sauce in the recipe of Dirtybird's world famous house music festival with a Summer camp spin.

DB-BBQ_LA2018_0708_234005-7873_JLB
EVENTS

Dirtybird BBQ LA{RECAP}

This was one for the books!

DBC_East
EVENTS

Dirtybird Campout East Shines Bright Despite Rough Start

Despite a temporary outlaw on music, Dirtybird Campout East navigated first-year flops to produce another rich, family-style event.

MHB_DBC-3-2
EVENTS

Dirtybird Campout West Coast 2018: A Home for All [Review]

Dirtybird Campout has quickly become a staple among house heads.

Claude VonStroke performing in front of the Dirtybird logo.
NEWS

Dirtybird Announces 2 New Festivals Alongside Campout, BBQ and Players Dates

Dirtybird Announces 2 New Festivals Alongside Campout, BBQ and Players Dates