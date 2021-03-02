Dirtybird and She Is The Music Partner for Women In Music Digital Festival

Dirtybird and She Is The Music Partner for Women In Music Digital Festival

Mija, LOUISAHHH!!!, Gina Turner, DJ Holographic, Uffie, Worthy, and many more femme-identifying artists will perform at the digital festival.
Influential record label Dirtybird and Alicia Keys' She Is The Music organization have teamed for a digital music festival to celebrate and uplift femme-identifying artists across the globe.

The Women In Music Digital Festival will feature some of the world's foremost electronic music artists and a slew of underground talent. Mija, Worthy, LOUISAHHH!!!, Uffie, Worthy, Gina Turner, and more are slated to perform across the three day festival. Sets from Femme House Collective boss LP Giobbi and Los Angeles-based leftfield house and techno figurehead Jenniluv will also be featured, alongside a myriad of others yet to be announced.

Women In Music will host additional immersive activities outside of the musical performances, including a yoga workshop hosted by Turner and other activities to be announced soon. Femme-identifying fans are also encouraged to send Dirtybird video clips about what being a Women In Music means to them, with some clips being selected and shared throughout the festival to build further connection and awareness. Submissions can be submitted here.

The Women In Music Digital Festival will take place from March 11th to 14th on Dirtybird's Twitch Channel. For more information, visit Dirtybird's official website

