Disciple Announces Second "Block Party" Minecraft Festival

Back before the global COVID-19 pandemic forced us to stay inside and experience festivals from our homes, Disciple hosted a digital festival inside the popular video game, Minecraft. Thankfully they're resurrecting the digital extravaganza to help entertain the isolated world.

Officially dubbed Disciple Block Party 2, the virtual festival will host sets from some of the finest artists on the hard-hitting label. Fans can expect to see e-performances from artists like 12th Planet, Virtual Riot, Eliminate, and many more over the course of the two-day event.

Minecraft festivals have seen a major resurgence due to the coronavirus quarantines. Just last week, a group of fans announced their digital recreation of Porter Robinson's Second Sky festival set to take place at the end of the month.

Disciple Block Party 2 takes place on March 27th and 28th in the 1.12.2 Java edition of Minecraft. More information on the digital festival will be released soon. To stay up to date on the event, check out Disciple's social media pages below.

