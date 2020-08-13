Disclosure to Debut New Music at Upcoming Live DJ Set from Croatia's Plitvice Lakes

With only two weeks to go before the August 28th release of Disclosure's ballyhooed third studio album Energy, the Grammy Award-nominated duo have poured gasoline on the blaze with the announcement of a momentous livestream set.

Renowned live music event organizer Cercle Music have teamed up with Amazon Music to tap Disclosure for a cant-miss live DJ set from the Plitvice Lakes, a stunning national park in Croatia recognized on UNESCO's World Heritage List.

The set will air at 1PM ET (10AM PT) on August 17th via Cercle Music's Facebook page, and Disclosure will host a live Q&A session following its conclusion. A press released issued to announce the stream also divulged that viewers can expect "exclusive first plays of previously unheard music."

Cercle Music also took to Instagram to announce the one-of-a-kind livestream event, writing that the show will be "forbidden to the public" and will be broadcasted without a live audience. Check out the announcement below.

