Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Disco Donnie Presents to Give Veterans $1,000,000 Worth of Event Tickets
Publish date:

Disco Donnie Presents to Give Veterans $1,000,000 Worth of Event Tickets

The news arrived on Veterans Day alongside the announcement of the Ubbi Dubbi 2021 music festival lineup.
Author:

Ubbi Dubbi Festival

The news arrived on Veterans Day alongside the announcement of the Ubbi Dubbi 2021 music festival lineup.

Disco Donnie is honoring the life of his cousin with a huge donation to veterans. 

On Veterans Day 2021, the man behind Disco Donnie Presents announced that he would be giving $1,000,000 worth of tickets to Vet Tix, an organization that gives veterans free tickets to events. This is possible through promoters' donations and with the addition of DDP's contributions, those eligible can now attend the company's events for free.

Pollstar reports that the donation is personal to Donnie, whose cousin was killed in action in Afghanistan while serving in 2010.

"Our first responders and veterans are the ones who keep us safe and they’ve had a rough year," Donnie said. "We wanted to show them some love, honor their work, and spark a little joy, by welcoming our heroes to our best festivals and club shows."

Recommended Articles

ubbi dubbi
EVENTS

Disco Donnie Presents to Give Veterans $1,000,000 Worth of Event Tickets

The news arrived on Veterans Day alongside the announcement of the Ubbi Dubbi 2021 music festival lineup.

13 seconds ago
grizmas
EVENTS

GRiZ to Celebrate Christmas In Detroit With 8th Annual "12 Days of GRiZMAS" Charity Event

The 12-day celebration will include crafts, yoga, a roller disco, charity dodgeball tournament, and more.

10 minutes ago
Kompass Music Group
INDUSTRY

Former C3 Managers and Proximity CEO Partner to Form Innovative New Agency, Kompass Music Group

Kompass Music Group looks to reform the music industry ecosystem.

17 minutes ago

The news arrived alongside the announcement of the Ubbi Dubbi 2021 music festival lineup. Next spring, Alison Wonderland, Excision, Zeds Dead, Buku, CloZee, and more will take the stage in Texas.

You can check out the full lineup below and grab tickets here.

Ubbi Dubbi 2021 lineup featuring Alison Wonderland, Excision, Zeds Dead and more.

Ubbi Dubbi 2021 lineup featuring Alison Wonderland, Excision, Zeds Dead and more.

FOLLOW DISCO DONNIE PRESENTS:

Facebook: facebook.com/ddpworldwide
Twitter: twitter.com/ddpworldwide
Instagram: instagram.com/discodonniepresents

Related

A black-and-white photo of Disco Donnie Presents Founder Donnie Estopinal with his hands clapping in the foreground.
INTERVIEWS

"Disco Donnie" Estopinal Talks Ubbi Dubbi and DDP's 25-Year Anniversary [Interview]

Donnie Estopinal also gave us the details of DDP's ticket giveaway for Ubbi Dubbi Festival.

A black-and-white photo of Disco Donnie Presents Founder Donnie Estopinal with his hands clapping in the foreground.
NEWS

Disco Donnie Repurchases Disco Donnie Presents From Livestyle

After several years operating under LiveStyle, Disco Donnie Presents is back under the full control of its founder.

RAVE
NEWS

Disco Donnie Presents Launches R.A.V.E. to Increase Voter Turnout In 2020

Disco Donnie Presents is teaming up with Headcount to make sure their attendees are registered to vote.

Ubbi Dubbi Festival NGHTMRE
NEWS

Zomboy, Rusko and More on Phase 2 Lineup for Ubbi Dubbi Festival 2020

Ubbi Dubbi Festival will return to Dallas-Fort Worth this April.

Ubbi Dubbi Gets Freaky Deaky
EVENTS

deadmau5, Excision, More Announced on Phase One Lineup for Ubbi Dubbi Gets Freaky Deaky

deadmau5, Excision, Zeds Dead, and more will take the stage at Disco Donnie Presents' new hybrid festival this fall.

Ubbi Dubbi Festival - Artist Lineup Phase 2 (Full Lineup) via EDM.com
NEWS

Ubbi Dubbi Festival Drops Massive Phase 2 Artist Lineup

Ubbi Dubbi Releases huge lineup Featuring Borgore, Destructo, Galantis, Illenium, SLANDER, Zeds Dead and more.

Ubbi Dubbi Gets Freaky Deaky
EVENTS

Ubbi Dubbi Announces 2021 Lineup, Cancellation of Joint Festival with Freaky Deaky

Illenium, Seven Lions, Zomboy, and more will appear at Ubbi Dubbi 2021.

Excision
EVENTS

Subtronics, 12th Planet, More Announced on Stacked Lineup for Excision's First-Ever Reunion Event

Excision also announced that the Lost Lands 2021 lineup will be revealed at Reunion, the two-day bass music extravaganza in Ohio.