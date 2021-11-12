Disco Donnie Presents to Give Veterans $1,000,000 Worth of Event Tickets

Disco Donnie is honoring the life of his cousin with a huge donation to veterans.

On Veterans Day 2021, the man behind Disco Donnie Presents announced that he would be giving $1,000,000 worth of tickets to Vet Tix, an organization that gives veterans free tickets to events. This is possible through promoters' donations and with the addition of DDP's contributions, those eligible can now attend the company's events for free.

Pollstar reports that the donation is personal to Donnie, whose cousin was killed in action in Afghanistan while serving in 2010.

"Our first responders and veterans are the ones who keep us safe and they’ve had a rough year," Donnie said. "We wanted to show them some love, honor their work, and spark a little joy, by welcoming our heroes to our best festivals and club shows."

The news arrived alongside the announcement of the Ubbi Dubbi 2021 music festival lineup. Next spring, Alison Wonderland, Excision, Zeds Dead, Buku, CloZee, and more will take the stage in Texas.

You can check out the full lineup below and grab tickets here.

Ubbi Dubbi 2021 lineup featuring Alison Wonderland, Excision, Zeds Dead and more. Disco Donnie Presents

