Disco Fries to Perform First Live Electronic Music Performance at Area 15

Las Vegas got a whole lot cooler when Area 15 came to town. The immersive art and entertainment complex opened to the community just minutes from the strip back in September 2020. The brainchild of Michael Beneville, a 10-year Burning Man veteran, the venue has been five years in the making and is sure to stun and awe all who visit.

The complex is now preparing for its first live electronic music performance. Dance music duo Disco Fries has earned the coveted first set, which will go down on Saturday, March 13th inside "The Portal," Area 15's event space. With a magnificent 360° projection-mapped room, the venue's unique clubbing environment is something to marvel at.

The Portal Peter Ruprecht

The event will follow COVID-19 safety regulations with lounge-style table seating that fits up to six people. However, this isn't your average concert. The exclusive performance requires all reservations to be made in advance with a whopping $750 to $1,000 minimum beverage spend required per table. There will be no general admission tickets and all who attend must be over the age of 21.

If that is out of your price range, fear not. Entrance into Area 15 is free but should be secured early due to social distancing guidelines. While you're there you can check out the numerous interactive experiences featured at the compound, including a special installation from renowned Santa Fe art collective Meow Wolf.

Find out more about Area 15's "Disco Fries at The Portal" here.