Disco Fever In LA: Insomniac Gears Up for Inaugural "Disco Trip" Event
It's time for Los Angeles to catch some disco fever.
Insomniac’s Day Trip brand is bringing the boogie to Downtown Los Angeles with the first-ever Disco Trip event. On Saturday, November 5th, dance music fans over the age of 21 can grab their flare pants and go-go boots and head to Grand Park to see Purple Disco Machine, Jayda G, Derrick Carter and more.
Day Trip was launched in 2018 with one simple premise: "house music all day." Since its inception, the brand has thrown dozens of open-air day parties as well as two large-scale music festivals in 2021 and 2022.
Day Trip expanded with the creation of its nocturnal counterpart, Night Trip, which takes their music taste to nightclubs. Now we’re looking forward to seeing Disco Trip flourish within the robust Insomniac ecosystem.
Check out the full Disco Trip lineup and set times below.
Recommended Articles
5 Reasons Why Seismic Dance Event Is a Must-Visit for Fans of Techno and House Music
Seismic Dance Event continues to up the ante and this year's landmark 5th edition is likely to bring about their most ambitious fest yet.
Phoenix Collaborated With Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter for New Album, "Alpha Zulu"
Phoenix frontman Thomas Mars revealed that Bangalter played an integral role in the recording process of "Alpha Zulu," the band's seventh full-length album.
Disco Fever In LA: Insomniac Gears Up for Inaugural "Disco Trip" Event
Disco fans can grab their flare pants and go-go boots to see Purple Disco Machine, Jayda G and more.
Tickets are nearly sold out at 98%, so be sure to grab your passes here before they're gone. GA passes start at $75 while VIP tickets start at $150. VIP amenities include expedited entry, an exclusive viewing area, private bathrooms and VIP bars.
The event's hours are from 3pm to 11pm. Afterwards, attendees can head over to Disco Trip's official afterparty to see more of Jayda G and Derrick Carter at Academy LA. Find tickets here and details below.
We'll see you under the disco ball. In the meantime, you can listen to Carter discussing the origins of disco and house on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, and get yourself in the mood with Disco Trip’s official playlist below.
FOLLOW DAY TRIP:
Website: daytrip.la
Facebook: facebook.com/daytripla
Twitter: twitter.com/daytripla
Instagram: instagram.com/daytripla