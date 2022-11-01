Skip to main content
Disco Fever In LA: Insomniac Gears Up for Inaugural "Disco Trip" Event

Disco fans can grab their flare pants and go-go boots to see Purple Disco Machine, Jayda G and more.

Keiki-Lani Knudsen/Insomniac Events

It's time for Los Angeles to catch some disco fever.

Insomniac’s Day Trip brand is bringing the boogie to Downtown Los Angeles with the first-ever Disco Trip event. On Saturday, November 5th, dance music fans over the age of 21 can grab their flare pants and go-go boots and head to Grand Park to see Purple Disco Machine, Jayda G, Derrick Carter and more.

Day Trip was launched in 2018 with one simple premise: "house music all day." Since its inception, the brand has thrown dozens of open-air day parties as well as two large-scale music festivals in 2021 and 2022.

Day Trip expanded with the creation of its nocturnal counterpart, Night Trip, which takes their music taste to nightclubs. Now we’re looking forward to seeing Disco Trip flourish within the robust Insomniac ecosystem.

Check out the full Disco Trip lineup and set times below.

Disco Trip Set Times

Disco Trip 2022 set times.

Tickets are nearly sold out at 98%, so be sure to grab your passes here before they're gone. GA passes start at $75 while VIP tickets start at $150. VIP amenities include expedited entry, an exclusive viewing area, private bathrooms and VIP bars.

The event's hours are from 3pm to 11pm. Afterwards, attendees can head over to Disco Trip's official afterparty to see more of Jayda G and Derrick Carter at Academy LA. Find tickets here and details below.

Disco Trip Afterparty

Flyer for Disco Trip's official 2022 afterparty with Jayda G and Derrick Carter at Academy LA.

We'll see you under the disco ball. In the meantime, you can listen to Carter discussing the origins of disco and house on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, and get yourself in the mood with Disco Trip’s official playlist below.

