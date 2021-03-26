Honey Dijon, DJ Nobu, Kerri Chandler to Perform "Discover Tokyo" Virtual Music Experience

Famed Japanese beer company Asahi Super Dry has partnered with Resident Advisor and Club Qu to create "Discover Tokyo," the world's first virtual music experience with spatial audio.

For those unfamiliar with the technology, spatial audio uses dynamic head tracking to create a theater-like sound that surrounds listeners for an immersive experience. The "Discover Tokyo" event is free to attend and will kick off on March 26th at 12AM PT and will run on a loop for 24 hours.

Viewers will be tuning in from around the world to immersive themselves in a 45-minute journey through Tokyo that will be soundtracked by DJ Nobu, Honey Dijon, and Kerri Chandler. The experience will be broken up into three different sections, each representing an iconic Japanese experience. The virtual worlds will consist of a neon-lit city street, a digital art gallery, and a nightclub.

DJ Nobu, one of Japan's top electronic music acts, is set to kick things off with a live-recorded track that encapsulates the raw energy felt while traveling the streets of Tokyo. Honey Dijon has an ambient and hypnotic original single prepared for the art gallery section that will fit perfectly with the theme. Chicago house pioneer Kerri Chandler will close out the stream with a soundtrack for the club scene, drawing influence from his experience with Tokyo Dance Crews.

"We're excited to sponsor this event which will showcase not only the amazing city where Asahi operates from but also the talented artists who have worked hard to capture the spirit of Tokyo," Derek VanTine, VP, Commercial Operations at Asahi Beer USA said in a press release."Tokyo has an incredible culture, and we love that we have the chance to pair these incredible artists with some wonderfully themed art to deliver an immersive experience across the globe."

To top things off, Asahi Super Dry and RA will be offering 50 people the chance to win a prize bundle. Included in the prizes will be a branded long-sleeve tee, tote bag, pair of stereo headphones, and of course, beer.

"Discover Tokyo" will go live on March 26th at 12AM PT. You must be at least 21 years old to attend. To learn more and to RSVP for the event, click here.

