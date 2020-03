Despite Ultra's Cancellation, These Diskolab Events will Carry On as Scheduled

Ultra Music Festival 2020 is cancelled, but dance music fans still have a wide choice of Diskolab events to choose from during Miami Music Week (MMW).

Despite cancellations due to fears surrounding the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, many artists will still be making an appearance in Miami. Diskolab has over a dozen events featuring deadmau5, Robin Schulz and many more that can easily fill your schedule throughout the week.

From daytime pool parties to nighttime headline events, here's what Diskolab has to offer during MMW 2020.

Mau5trap Pool Party w/ Deadmau5 + Special Guests

Delano Beach Club

Wednesday, March 18th

12:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $60.00

Artists: deadmau5, BSOD (Deadmau5 & Steve Duda), I_O, No Mana, Black Gummy, Moguai, Sian, Speaker Honey, Kindrid, C.H.A.Y

Shiba San presents Basement Leak

Florida Room

Wednesday, March 18th

11:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $30.00

Artists: Shiba San, Lineup TBA

Galantis 'Church' Pool Party w/ Alok + More

Delano Beach Club

Thursday, March 19th

12:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $70.00

Artists: Galantis, Alok, Special Guests TBA

Ardy Pardy Miami: Ardalan, Danny Daze + More

Florida Room

Thursday, March 19th

10:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $20.00

Artists: Ardalan, Danny Daze, Heidi Lawden, Omnom, Skream B2B Soul Clap

TESTPILOT aka Deadmau5 Warehouse

Magic City Innovation District

Thursday, March 19th

9:00 PM

Ages: 18+

Price: $45.00

Artists: Testpilot, Special Guests TBA

Circoloco Miami

Island Gardens

Thursday, March 19th

3:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $35.00

Artists: Antal, DJ Tennis, Interstellar Funk, Palms Trax, Seth Troxler, Shanti Celeste, Mink

Rumors Miami

Island Gardens

Friday, March 20th

12:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $25.00

Artists: Guy Gerber, DJ Harvey, Birds Of Mind, Chloe Caillet, Shahar

No Sugar Added - Warehouse

Magic City Innovation District

Friday, March 20th

9:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $20.00

Artists: Lineup TBA

EDX presents No Xcuses

Florida Room

Friday, March 20th

11:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $30.00

Artists: EDX, Special Guests TBA

elrow Miami 2020

Secret Warehouse TBA

Saturday, March 21st

9:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $50.00

Artists: Claptone, Detlef B2B Latmun, Erick Morillo, Francisco Allendes B2B Chelina Manuhutu, Special Guest B2B Waff, Joris Voorn, Martin Ikin B2B Weiss, Meduza, Richy Ahmed B2B Special Guest, Technasia, Yousef B2B Sidney Charles B2B Josh Butler, Bastian Bux, Eskuche, Toni Varga

No Sugar Added Pool Party

Delano Beach Club

Saturday, March 21st

12:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $90.00

Artists: Robin Schulz, Autograf, Bakermat, EDX, Felix Cartal, Offaiah, Shaun Frank, Gattuso, Midnight Kids

The BPM Festival Miami

Island Gardens

Sunday, March 22nd

12:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $30.00

Artists: Avision, Ben Sterling, Dakap, Danny Tenaglia, Davide Squillface, Fiin, Jean Pierre, Jesse Calosso, Marco Faraone, Mason Collective, Never Dogs, Rony Seikaly, Stacey Pullen, Vanjee

Anjunabeats | Miami Music Week 2020

Delano Beach Club

Sunday, March 22nd

12:00 PM

Ages: 21+

Price: $100.00

Artists: ALPHA 9, Anden, Gabriel & Dresden, Genix, Grum, Jaytech, Mat Zo, Oliver Smith, Special Guest B2B Maor Levi, Sunny Lax, YAEL

