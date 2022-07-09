Disney to Host "Tron" Themed Dance Party to Celebrate Franchise's 40th Anniversary

This July, fans of Daft Punk and Tron have the opportunity to return to the grid.

In celebration of the beloved film franchise's 40th anniversary, Disney and the House of Blues San Diego are set to host a one-of-a-kind dance party, "D23 Derezzed – A TRON 40th Dance Party."

The original 1982 cyberspace thriller was of course followed up by 2010's Tron: Legacy, which features one of the modern era's most acclaimed film soundtracks thanks to the legendary robots. The album, which remains Daft Punk's only film score, delivered hits at the crossroads of orchestral and electronic music, such as the seminal such as "Derezzed." The soundtrack went on to earn a Grammy Award nomination for Best Score Soundtrack Album for Visual Media.

Veteran radio DJ Jason Bentley, the music supervisor behind the award-winning effort, is set to perform during the festivities. Joining him on the bill is EDM.com Class of 2022 inductee Qrion, who is riding high off of her debut album on Anjunadeep, I Hope It Lasts Forever.

D23 Disney

Tickets to "D23 Derezzed – A TRON 40th Dance Party" are available now. Members of D23, the official Disney fan club, have the opportunity to secure their spot at a discounted price.

The dance party is scheduled for the same weekend as San Diego Comic-Con on July 22nd. Doors open at 7pm and the show runs from 7:30 to 11.