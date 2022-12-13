DJ Diesel Announces VR-Powered "The Shaq’tacular Spectacular" NYE Celebration
Experience the chaos that is a DJ Diesel set from the comfort of your own home, using the power of virtual reality.
In a partnership with Meta, the literal biggest DJ in the world, Shaquille O'Neal, has announced a high-profile New Year's Eve celebration, "The Shaq’tacular Spectacular." True to his larger-than-life presence, the event will feature a basketball court stage surrounded by a roller rink with professional skaters and athletes, like his partner-in-crime, Rob Gronkowski.
Diesel also promises a marching band, cheerleaders and other surprises at the one-hour virtual event. As for the musical talent, Diesel himself will of course take the stage and he'll be joined by WHIPPED CREAM, Cardi B, Killer Mike, Ludacris and Lil Yachty.
"Shaq’tacular Spectacular" is scheduled for Saturday, December 31st, 2022 at 6:30pm ET. You can tune in on their Meta (formerly Oculus) Quest or on Facebook, Instagram or Messenger if you do not own a VR headset.
Check out a trailer for the virtual New Year's Eve party below.
