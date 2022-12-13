Skip to main content
DJ Diesel Announces VR-Powered "The Shaq’tacular Spectacular" NYE Celebration

Shaq's virtual event will feature performances from WHIPPED CREAM, Cardi B, Ludacris and more.

c/o Press

Experience the chaos that is a DJ Diesel set from the comfort of your own home, using the power of virtual reality.

In a partnership with Meta, the literal biggest DJ in the world, Shaquille O'Neal, has announced a high-profile New Year's Eve celebration, "The Shaq’tacular Spectacular." True to his larger-than-life presence, the event will feature a basketball court stage surrounded by a roller rink with professional skaters and athletes, like his partner-in-crime, Rob Gronkowski.

shaq dj diesel shaq's fun house

DJ Diesel performing at "Shaq's Fun House" in Miami in 2022.

Diesel also promises a marching band, cheerleaders and other surprises at the one-hour virtual event. As for the musical talent, Diesel himself will of course take the stage and he'll be joined by WHIPPED CREAM, Cardi B, Killer Mike, Ludacris and Lil Yachty.

fisher
EVENTS

FISHER Is Curating His Own Summer Music Festival In Malta In 2023

The house music superstar is bringing an assembly of top-notch DJs and producers to the middle of the Mediterranean for an unforgettable summer bash.

By Cameron Sunkel
Karl_Bartos_in_Wiesbaden_2005
Lifestyle

Kraftwerk Member Karl Bartos Shares Career Journey In New Memoir, "The Sound of the Machine"

Bartos was a member of the band for over 15 years. Now he's offering his perspective on how the group's legacy was able to stand the test of time.

By Cameron Sunkel

"Shaq’tacular Spectacular" is scheduled for Saturday, December 31st, 2022 at 6:30pm ET. You can tune in on their Meta (formerly Oculus) Quest or on Facebook, Instagram or Messenger if you do not own a VR headset. 

Check out a trailer for the virtual New Year's Eve party below.

