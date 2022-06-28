Watch the Aftermovie of DJ Snake's Historic Parc des Prince Show, His Biggest Headlining Performance Yet

After his latest historic performance, it's clear DJ Snake is on a mission to take dance music where it has never been before.

The barnstorming DJ recently performed at the Parc des Prince stadium, the longtime home of fabled football club Paris Saint-Germain F.C. A diehard fan of the team, Snake performed for a staggering 60,000 people at the momentous hometown show, the biggest headlining performance of his storied career.

"Every weekend, two teams go to battle in this stadium," Snake says in the official aftermovie, out now. "Tonight there was only one."

Fans can now watch behind-the-scenes footage from the night in the new mini-doc, which encapsulates the many moving parts that coalesced to make the pie-in-the-sky performance a reality. It was a triumph from a technological standpoint, said the show's director, Charles Dangelser.

"The U Arena was huge, but this is another level," Dangelser exults. "I mean, even just the fact of having a 360° stage. Our team is killing it, everyone is taking this super seriously. The night of the show, when you see all the hard work paying off and coming to life, is the craziest feeling ever."

Watch the full aftermovie below.

FOLLOW DJ SNAKE:

Facebook: facebook.com/djsnake.fr

Twitter: twitter.com/djsnake

Instagram: instagram.com/djsnake

Spotify: spoti.fi/2Ydtfoq