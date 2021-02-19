DJ Snake and Malaa Announce "Secret Room #2" B2B DJ Set

DJ Snake and Malaa Announce "Secret Room #2" B2B DJ Set

The French compatriots are once again joining forces for a can't-miss livestream.
Author:
Publish date:

Jonathan April

The French connection is back. DJ Snake and Malaa are teaming up once again for a can't-miss livestream DJ set, the follow-up to December 2020's blistering "Secret Room" B2B performance.

The frequent collaborators also joined forces for a collaborative set back in August 2020, when they dropped their massive "Best of Both Worlds" mix. If the duo's past performances are any indication, fans can expect to hear a bevy of unreleased IDs. They are also known to spotlight music from young, unheralded producers representing the next wave of bass and house music, such as Bleu Clair, JC Ordonez, and Acraze, among many others.

DJ Snake and Malaa's "Secret Room #2" stream is scheduled for tomorrow, February 20th, at 11:30PM Paris time (2:30PM PT, 5:30PM ET).

