DJ Snake and Malaa are Spinning a Virtual B2B Set Tomorrow

Two of the most prolific producers out of France are joining forces for a can't-miss livestream event.

DJ Snake and Malaa each took to Twitter today, July 29th, to announce that they are livestreaming a collaborative DJ set tomorrow. The performance will be broadcasted on YouTube via both artists' channels, funneling Snake's rip-roaring bass music flavors and Malaa's menacing G-House style straight to fans' devices. Snake is fresh off the release of his fan-favorite trap bomb "Trust Nobody" while Malaa is riding high off his haunting rework of REZZ and Grabbitz's single "Someone Else," which marked the first time REZZ had released an official remix of one of her own songs.

The set will begin at 2PM PT (5PM ET, 11PM CET) and can be viewed on either DJ Snake or Malaa's YouTube channels, which you can find here and here, respectively.

