Do LaB Announces DGTL LIB Virtual Festival Featuring Kaytranada, The Glitch Mob, TOKiMONSTA, and More

Do LaB’s Lightning in a Bottle announced today that it’s returning for Memorial Day Weekend to deliver its notoriously impeccable vibes to its largest audience yet. Albeit in a digital livestream format, the event arrives just in time to breathe life back into the end of May for dance music fans.

The popular Southern California gathering was canceled earlier this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving many fans to wonder if the festival would return at all. For the Do LaB to drop a doozy of a lineup like this one now gives the many who love this event to hold onto hope for its future. Producers representing the upper echelon of today’s hottest dance music will be showcased May 22nd to May 24th alongside world-class yogis, kundalini instructors, cooking lessons, cultural teachings, and a bevy of other unforgettable attractions.

Topping the bill are behemoth artists like the funk-blasting afro-house pioneer Kaytranada and iconic DJ triad The Glitch Mob. Bass-embracing hip-hop fusion icons TOKiMONSTA and Mr. Carmack will bring a touch of Los Angeles grit to the event while face-melting sensations CloZee and Opiuo will up the ante. For all the house-heads, the fest boasts the exceptional stylings of Dirtybird’s one-man militia Shiba San and the record label’s original fun-guy Justin Jay. Additional hours of sweet house music bliss will be sliced and served up courtesy of Rinzen and Monolink.

As if it’s not enough to marshal out a cavalcade of music titans, many of LIB’s artists will perform on some of the signature stages of Lightning in a Bottle, which have become a hallmark of the festival. The virtuosos at Vita Motus Design Studio will render them in real-time for live performances, effectively pioneering innovation both in streaming and live events.

“For the first time ever, a branded festival environment has been recreated in a gaming engine to be used for live broadcast," said Heather Shaw, CEO of Vita Motus Design Studio. "We at Vita Motus think that Lightning in a Bottle is an ideal environment to showcase our realtime rendering capabilities because of its completely unique architecture, iconic design, and immersive content.”

The show is expected to offer a groundbreaking listening experience and a class of technological know-how on par with the headliners slated to appear. Those outfitted with an Unreal Engine can tune in and expect to see full-scale color simulations rendered in real-time. For most festival-goers, it will be enough to mourn the summer. For Do LaB and Vita Motus, on the other hand, it’s another collaboration in what has been a long history of working together.

"Here at Do LaB, we've always been forward-thinking and our longtime partnership with Vita Motus has helped us bring our insane visions to life,” said Jesse Flemming, President of Do LaB, Inc. in a press release. “We are excited to be pushing the envelope with them again, but this time in the digital world."

Tune into the stream here to watch or visit the DGTL LIB Website for more information.

