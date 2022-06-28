Dom Dolla Primed for Huge Debut at Brooklyn Mirage

New York will get a huge taste of Aussie-flavored tech house this weekend, when Dom Dolla descends on Brooklyn Mirage

He'll make his debut on July 1st at the famed New York venue, where he'll perform an extended DJ set. "I’ve never been so ready,” he tweeted. “This is surreal."

Joining Dolla are Australian compatriot Torren Foot, Hot Creations co-founder Lee Foss, New York native Westend and Abco.

Driven by infectious hooks and emphatic basslines, Dolla’s early singles took the Melbourne dance music community by storm. “You," “Be Randy” (with Torren Foot) and “Take It''—released in 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively—all topped the ARIA Club Chart.

However, it was the seductive "Take It” that put him on the international stage. The track, crafted with “bass lines that just kind of suck the air out of the room,” earned Platinum certification, support from the likes of Chris Lake and Duke Dumont, and prompted one of electronic music’s most prominent tastemakers, Pete Tong, to dub Dolla a "rising star."

Dolla channeled the success of “Take It” into the studio, following up the breakthrough track with the groovy Bay Area billet-doux “San Frandisco” and a rollicking collaboration with Sonny Fodera called “Moving Blind." Of course, Australia loved the tunes. Like his past releases, both tracks topped the ARIA Club Chart.

The momentum has now carried into 2022, when Dolla finds himself set to perform over 120 shows across North America this year. This weekend's concert in Brooklyn—his biggest show ever in New York—comes off the heels of a surreal performance through a snowstorm at Colorado's famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre and appearances at Ultra Miami, Coachella and Detroit’s beloved Movement, among other notable festivals.

Not to mention, Dolla's Brooklyn Mirage show will serve as a celebration of his first release of 2022, “Miracle Maker,” scheduled to drop the same day. With just 10 singles under his belt, he focuses on quality rather than quantity, ensuring each song has a distinct hook and dancefloor-smashing energy. “Miracle Maker” will continue that trend with a blend of 90s rave energy nostalgia and anthemic sound design.

Get tickets for Dom Dolla’s debut show at the Brooklyn Mirage here.

FOLLOW DOM DOLLA:

Facebook: facebook.com/domdollamusic

Instagram: Instagram.com/domdolla

Twitter: twitter.com/domdolla

Spotify: spoti.fi/3g2cuTm