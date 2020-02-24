Don Diablo Postpones ForeverXL Show in Amsterdam

Don Diablo has announced that he will postpone his biggest show to date, ForeverXL. It was set to take place at the massive Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and the new date has yet to be announced by the Dutch future house star. On his social media channels, he shared a note to fans with the sad news.

He explained that due to not being able to finish his upcoming album, FOREVER, and documentary in time, he will not be able to host the show as planned. He also stated that unforeseen circumstances in both his artist and personal life have caused the delays. While he will be delaying ForeverXL, he shared that he will have other shows and music releases in the meantime.

It's been reported by We Rave You that tickets to the postponed date will be valid for the new date. They've also uncovered a Google Doc with information on how to get a refund for tickets already purchased. Ticketholders can access it here.

H/T: We Rave You

