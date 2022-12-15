Skip to main content
Alesso, W&W, Nicky Romero, More to Headline Don’t Let Daddy Know's 2023 Amsterdam Festival

Alesso, W&W, Nicky Romero, More to Headline Don’t Let Daddy Know's 2023 Amsterdam Festival

The colossal Dutch fest is landing in Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome in March 2023.

c/o Don't Let Daddy Know

The colossal Dutch fest is landing in Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome in March 2023.

Making its anticipated return to Amsterdam in 2023, Don’t Let Daddy Know is landing in the Dutch capital in March 2023 with a jaw-dropping lineup.

Initially launched on the Mediterranean party paradise of Ibiza, Don’t Let Daddy Know has expanded over the past decade, taking its unmatched energy and eclectic lineups to over a dozen of countries across the globe, from Spain, Romania, Poland and Turkey to India, Thailand, Mexico and more.

Don't Let Daddy Know 2

Gearing up to return to Amsterdam after three years, Don’t Let Daddy Know is set to take over Amsterdam's iconic Ziggo Dome, one of the city’s top indoor arenas with a capacity of 17,000. The festival brand's forthcoming Amsterdam edition is bound to be one of its biggest to date, with an impressive lineup of elite DJs enchanting the crowd alongside its world-class production.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Don't Let Daddy Know 1
EVENTS

Alesso, W&W, Nicky Romero, More to Headline Don’t Let Daddy Know's 2023 Amsterdam Festival

The colossal Dutch fest is landing in Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome in March 2023.

By EDM.com Staff
Skyline Festival, Lauren Lane
EVENTS

Los Angeles’ Skyline Festival Unveils Stellar 2023 Lineup

The fest is set for February 2023 at Exposition Park in downtown Los Angeles.

By Brooke Bierman
jeff mills
EVENTS

Detroit Techno Icon Jeff Mills Soundtracks Dior's Fall 2023 Runway Show at Pyramids of Giza

"The Wizard" partnered with fashion designer Kim Jones for Dior's science fiction-influenced collection.

By Lennon Cihak

Alesso is slated to headline the fest, and he'll be joined by Dutch superstars W&W, future rave pioneer MORTEN, Protocol label head Nicky Romero, hard dance duo Sub Zero Project and progressive house trailblazers Third Party, among others.

Tickets for Don’t Let Daddy Know Amsterdam are available here.

Lineup for Don’t Let Daddy Know Amsterdam 2022. 

Lineup for Don’t Let Daddy Know Amsterdam 2022. 

FOLLOW DON’T LET DADDY KNOW:

Facebook: facebook.com/dontletdaddyknow
Instagram: instagram.com/dontletdaddyknow
Twitter: twitter.com/DLDK_OFFICIAL
Website: dldk.com

Related

Rampage 2022 Press
EVENTS

Dimension, FuntCase, More to Headline Rampage’s Momentous Amsterdam Debut

The European festival is coming to AFAS Live November 4-5.

untold festival
EVENTS

Imagine Dragons and Armin van Buuren Confirmed as Headliners for UNTOLD Festival 2023

It's the Grammy-winning band's first-ever performance in Romania.

Loveland Festival 2021 1
EVENTS

Eric Prydz, Solomun, Jamie Jones, More to Headline Amsterdam's 2022 Loveland Festival

Fueled by "an endless love for quality music," the beloved Dutch festival is returning to the lush Sloterpark to celebrate its 25th edition.

Creamfields UK 2022 - Geoffrey Hubbel
EVENTS

An Insider’s Guide to Creamfields North 2023

From tickets to vendors and everything in-between, here's everything you need to know to have a memorable Creamfields experience.

Creamfields UK North 2022 - Lorenzo TNC
EVENTS

Creamfields Opens Ticket Portals for 2023 Festivals

The demand for tickets to Creamfields North and South is higher than ever after the iconic festival brand's huge 2022.

Tomorrowland winter
EVENTS

First Wave of Artists Revealed for Tomorrowland Winter 2023

Afrojack, Martin Garrix and more will perform at Tomorrowland Winter 2023, which will take place between March 18th and 25th.

AMF
NEWS

Amsterdam Sets New and Strict Sound Requirements For Festivals Held in the City

AmsterDAMN! The Amsterdam city council laid down strict sound restrictions of Music Festivals in the Dutch capital.

Skyline Festival, Lauren Lane
EVENTS

Los Angeles’ Skyline Festival Unveils Stellar 2023 Lineup

The fest is set for February 2023 at Exposition Park in downtown Los Angeles.