Alesso, W&W, Nicky Romero, More to Headline Don’t Let Daddy Know's 2023 Amsterdam Festival

Making its anticipated return to Amsterdam in 2023, Don’t Let Daddy Know is landing in the Dutch capital in March 2023 with a jaw-dropping lineup.

Initially launched on the Mediterranean party paradise of Ibiza, Don’t Let Daddy Know has expanded over the past decade, taking its unmatched energy and eclectic lineups to over a dozen of countries across the globe, from Spain, Romania, Poland and Turkey to India, Thailand, Mexico and more.

c/o Don't Let Daddy Know.

Gearing up to return to Amsterdam after three years, Don’t Let Daddy Know is set to take over Amsterdam's iconic Ziggo Dome, one of the city’s top indoor arenas with a capacity of 17,000. The festival brand's forthcoming Amsterdam edition is bound to be one of its biggest to date, with an impressive lineup of elite DJs enchanting the crowd alongside its world-class production.

Alesso is slated to headline the fest, and he'll be joined by Dutch superstars W&W, future rave pioneer MORTEN, Protocol label head Nicky Romero, hard dance duo Sub Zero Project and progressive house trailblazers Third Party, among others.

Tickets for Don’t Let Daddy Know Amsterdam are available here.

Lineup for Don’t Let Daddy Know Amsterdam 2022. Don’t Let Daddy Know

