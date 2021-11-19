Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Dreamstate SoCal 2021: Set Times, COVID-19 Guidelines, and Everything Else You Need to Know
Publish date:

Dreamstate SoCal 2021: Set Times, COVID-19 Guidelines, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Ahead of the return of the world's premier all-trance music festival, learn about its COVID-19 safety policies, schedule, lineup, and more.
Author:

Ivan Meneses

Ahead of the return of the world's premier all-trance music festival, learn about its COVID-19 safety policies, schedule, lineup, and more.

Having traveled across the country to six cities and four countries, Dreamstate is returning home to the NOS Events Center in San Bernadino, California on Friday, November 19th and Saturday, November 20th.

EDM.com is here to help you navigate the festival's COVID-19 policies, figure out travel plans, and provide all the lineup and schedule information you need to know to have a seamless festival experience. If you have yet to secure your tickets, last-minute passes are still available for a limited time and you can grab them here.

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS

Although it can feel as if we've gone through the pandemic and reemerged on the other side, a copy of your vaccination card, digital vaccine record, or negative COVID-19 test will be required to gain entry into the festival. You can also provide proof on your device.

It's important to note that if you test positive or can not provide sufficient proof of vaccination, refunds will not be accepted as stated in the festival's purchase terms. In addition, local and state officials strongly recommend that you wear a mask. Rapid testing will be available onsite.

HOW TO GET TO DREAMSTATE

Dreamstate is located at the NOS Events Center in San Bernadino. If you are driving from Los Angeles, you can hop on the 10 Freeway heading East until you reach Exit 72 to San Bernadino. From the San Fernando Valley and Burbank, you can hop on Ventura Freeway to Interstate 210 and take it all the way to San Bernadino, where you will then take exit 74 and head towards the venue.

DREAMSTATE 2021 LINEUP AND SET TIMES

Dreamstate is the world's premier all-trance music festival, so the lineup is staggering. BT, HALIENE, Andrew Bayer, Gareth Emery, and more are scheduled to perform.

Explore the Dreamstate 2021 set times below, as well as each stage's lineup. 

Dreamstate 2021 set times.

Dreamstate 2021 set times.

Dreamstate 2021 The Vision stage set times.

Dreamstate 2021 The Vision stage set times.

Dreamstate 2021 The Dream stage set times.

Dreamstate 2021 The Dream stage set times.

Dreamstate 2021 The Sequence stage set times.

Dreamstate 2021 The Sequence stage set times.

Dreamstate 2021 The Void stage set times.

Dreamstate 2021 The Void stage set times.

Recommended Articles

A photo taken by Ivan Meneses at Dreamstate SoCal 2017.
EVENTS

Dreamstate SoCal 2021: Set Times, COVID-19 Guidelines, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Ahead of the return of the world's premier all-trance music festival, learn about its COVID-19 safety policies, schedule, lineup, and more.

5 hours ago
a1 (1) 2 (2)
INDUSTRY

How Club Restricted Promo Gets Your Electronic Tracks to the Right Audience

The company's mission is rooted in their belief that "a song not promoted is as good as a song not released."

8 hours ago
tiesto
EVENTS

Tiësto Is Headlining the First-Ever EDM Show at Nickelodeon Universe

Instead of Rugrats backpacks and Spongebob plush toys, Nickelodeon's amusement park is selling tickets to a rave with an EDM legend.

9 hours ago

DREAMSTATE 2021 FESTIVAL & PARKING MAP

Whether you're a seasoned festival vet or a first-timer, getting familiar with your surroundings is always a good idea. You can explore the festival map and the parking map below.

Dreamstate 2021 Festival Map

Dreamstate 2021 Festival Map

Dreamstate 2021 Festival Parking Map

Dreamstate 2021 Festival Parking Map

DREAMSTATE 2021 WEATHER

The weather for Dreamstate 2021 is looking good all weekend long. The projected forecast is temperatures in the mid to high 70s, with sunny with partly cloudy skies. It may be wise to bring an extra layer for since November tends to get a bit chilly at night in SoCal.

FOOD AND BEVERAGES

There will be food and beverage stands scattered about throughout the fest, with roaming vendors carrying water, snacks, and other beverages. Both cash and credit or debit cards are accepted.

You will be able to find bars all over the festival that serve beer and liquor. However, keep in mind that hours may be limited and you must be over 21 to consume alcohol with a valid ID required.

MERCHANDISE

If you're looking to pick up a new sweatshirt or your favorite artist's merchandise, you can stop by the Insomniac Shop to check out all of the new Dreamstate items, including an array of official artist merch.

LOCKERS

If you want to bring a few extra items into the festival but don't want to carry them with you throughout the event, you can rent a secure locker. Lockers come equipped with a universal phone charger so you never run out of battery—a music festival must.

WATER REFILL STATIONS

There will be free water refill stations throughout the venue. Make sure to stay hydrated!

LOST-AND-FOUND

If you happen to misplace something or you lose one of your items, Insomniac's lost-and-found service will be available at the venue during the festival to help you. Following the event, items will be held at the Exterior Lost & Found area.

SAFTEY & MEDICAL

Sadly, these things happen. Whatever the issue may be, Insomniac prides itself on fostering a safe environment staffed with professional medical and security staff to keep attendees safe. You can learn more here

FOLLOW DREAMSTATE:

Facebook: facebook.com/DreamstateUSA
Instagram: instagram.com/dreamstateusa
Twitter: twitter.com/DreamstateUSA
Website: socal.dreamstateusa.com

FOLLOW INSOMNIAC:

Facebook: facebook.com/DreamstateUSA
Instagram: instagram.com/insomniacevents
Twitter: twitter.com/insomniacevents
Website: insomniac.com

Related

edc las vegas
EVENTS

EDC Las Vegas 2021: Set Times, COVID-19 Guidelines, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Keep a pulse on EDC Las Vegas 2021, the 25th anniversary of the iconic music festival.

Electric Zoo - Main Stage 2017
EVENTS

Electric Zoo 2021: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Ahead of the return of New York's biggest electronic music festival, learn about its COVID-19 safety policies, official afterparties, late-night food, navigating transit in the city, and more.

A photo taken by Ivan Meneses at Dreamstate SoCal 2017.
EVENTS

Dreamstate SoCal Begins Lineup Announcements for 2019 Festival

Batch by batch, the Dreamstate SoCal lineup is coming together.

A photo taken by Ivan Meneses at Dreamstate SoCal 2017.
EVENTS

Pickpockets Run Rampant at Dreamstate SoCal 2018

An overwhelming number of attendees reported run-ins with pickpockets this year.

boo seattle
EVENTS

Boo! Seattle 2021: Everything You Need to Know

Prepare yourself early for the Pacific Northwest's biggest event this Halloween weekend.

Summer Camp Music Festival
EVENTS

Summer Camp Music Festival 2021: Here's Everything You Need to Know

From COVID-19 measures to camping recommendations, here's everything you need to know about the the 20th annual Summer Camp Music Festival.

Dreamstate
EVENTS

Insomniac Reveals Reimagined Dreamstate SoCal Park 'N Rave

The beloved all-trance event is getting a pandemic-friendly makeover with Cosmic Gate, Markus Schulz, and more.

Dm4E7BOA
NEWS

Insomniac Announces 2019 Return of Dreamstate SoCal, Cancels San Francisco Event

The all-trance festival nixed its NorCal event to enhance its big brother in SoCal