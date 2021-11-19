Dreamstate SoCal 2021: Set Times, COVID-19 Guidelines, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Having traveled across the country to six cities and four countries, Dreamstate is returning home to the NOS Events Center in San Bernadino, California on Friday, November 19th and Saturday, November 20th.

EDM.com is here to help you navigate the festival's COVID-19 policies, figure out travel plans, and provide all the lineup and schedule information you need to know to have a seamless festival experience. If you have yet to secure your tickets, last-minute passes are still available for a limited time and you can grab them here.

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS

Although it can feel as if we've gone through the pandemic and reemerged on the other side, a copy of your vaccination card, digital vaccine record, or negative COVID-19 test will be required to gain entry into the festival. You can also provide proof on your device.

It's important to note that if you test positive or can not provide sufficient proof of vaccination, refunds will not be accepted as stated in the festival's purchase terms. In addition, local and state officials strongly recommend that you wear a mask. Rapid testing will be available onsite.

HOW TO GET TO DREAMSTATE

Dreamstate is located at the NOS Events Center in San Bernadino. If you are driving from Los Angeles, you can hop on the 10 Freeway heading East until you reach Exit 72 to San Bernadino. From the San Fernando Valley and Burbank, you can hop on Ventura Freeway to Interstate 210 and take it all the way to San Bernadino, where you will then take exit 74 and head towards the venue.

DREAMSTATE 2021 LINEUP AND SET TIMES

Dreamstate is the world's premier all-trance music festival, so the lineup is staggering. BT, HALIENE, Andrew Bayer, Gareth Emery, and more are scheduled to perform.

Explore the Dreamstate 2021 set times below, as well as each stage's lineup.

Dreamstate 2021 set times.

Dreamstate 2021 The Vision stage set times.

Dreamstate 2021 The Dream stage set times.

Dreamstate 2021 The Sequence stage set times.

Dreamstate 2021 The Void stage set times.

DREAMSTATE 2021 FESTIVAL & PARKING MAP

Whether you're a seasoned festival vet or a first-timer, getting familiar with your surroundings is always a good idea. You can explore the festival map and the parking map below.

Dreamstate 2021 Festival Map

Dreamstate 2021 Festival Parking Map

DREAMSTATE 2021 WEATHER

The weather for Dreamstate 2021 is looking good all weekend long. The projected forecast is temperatures in the mid to high 70s, with sunny with partly cloudy skies. It may be wise to bring an extra layer for since November tends to get a bit chilly at night in SoCal.

FOOD AND BEVERAGES

There will be food and beverage stands scattered about throughout the fest, with roaming vendors carrying water, snacks, and other beverages. Both cash and credit or debit cards are accepted.

You will be able to find bars all over the festival that serve beer and liquor. However, keep in mind that hours may be limited and you must be over 21 to consume alcohol with a valid ID required.

MERCHANDISE

If you're looking to pick up a new sweatshirt or your favorite artist's merchandise, you can stop by the Insomniac Shop to check out all of the new Dreamstate items, including an array of official artist merch.

LOCKERS

If you want to bring a few extra items into the festival but don't want to carry them with you throughout the event, you can rent a secure locker. Lockers come equipped with a universal phone charger so you never run out of battery—a music festival must.

WATER REFILL STATIONS

There will be free water refill stations throughout the venue. Make sure to stay hydrated!

LOST-AND-FOUND

If you happen to misplace something or you lose one of your items, Insomniac's lost-and-found service will be available at the venue during the festival to help you. Following the event, items will be held at the Exterior Lost & Found area.

SAFTEY & MEDICAL

Sadly, these things happen. Whatever the issue may be, Insomniac prides itself on fostering a safe environment staffed with professional medical and security staff to keep attendees safe. You can learn more here.

