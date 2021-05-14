Insomniac has unveiled that Dreamstate will be returning to Las Vegas for the festival's largest standalone event to date.

Gareth Emery, Cosmic Gate, Gabriel & Dresden, Paul Oakenfold, HALIENE, and Jerome Isma-Ae will take the stage at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, May 28th, 2021. Considering the fact that trance fans have only able to experience the magic of Dreamstate through Insomniac's "Park 'N Rave" events—thanks to COVID-19—the excitement surrounding this fest is palpable.

Both the promoter and venue are working with Clark County and the state of Nevada to ensure the safety of attendees via a set of COVID-19 guidelines. Attendees must provide proof of first vaccination dose or a negative COVID-19 test from within 48 hours of the event to gain entry, and the venue will also be enforcing a mask mandate. You can read more about the safety measures here.

The Dreamstate announcement arrives shortly after Insomniac revealed a series of concerts at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, including on with deadmau5, Nero, and No Mana on Friday, May 21st.

Tickets for Dreamstate Las Vegas go on sale today, May 14 at 12 PM PT. Click here to purchase.

