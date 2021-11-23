Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Photos: Relive the Electrifying Energy of Dreamstate SoCal 2021
Andrew Rayel, Ferry Corsten, HALIENE, Darude, and more performed at Insomniac's Dreamstate SoCal 2021.
brphoto.co

Out of the many illustrious music festivals hosted by Insomniac each year, Dreamstate SoCal has earned a special place in the hearts of electronic music fans. With trance music at its core—along with the euphoric energy at the genre's bedrock—Dreamstate is in a league of its own.

Dreamstate SoCal touched down once again at the NOS Events Center this past weekend, bringing in renowned artists like Ferry Corsten, Aly & Fila, Gareth Emery, and Andrew Rayel for a one-of-a-kind two day festival. With dozens of other artists performing across four stages, such as Ilan Bluestone, Infected Mushroom, Arty's Alpha 9, Gabriel & Dresden, Paul Van Dyk, BT, Darude, HALIENE and more, this year's Dreamstate reinforced the fest as the go-to trance and progressive festival in the states.

In addition, Insomniac's entertainers and performing artists graced the festival grounds with dazzling performances, including an impressive acrobatic display developed by Zero Gravity Arts.

EDM.com was on the ground all weekend at Dreamstate SoCal to capture the event's most memorable moments. From its mind-blowing stage productions, brilliant rave fits, and many beautiful faces, check out our exclusive photo gallery below. 

Photos: Relive the Electrifying Energy of Dreamstate SoCal 2021

Faces of Dreamstate 2021_2 (5)
Follow Dreamstate:

Facebook: facebook.com/DreamstateUSA
Instagram: instagram.com/dreamstateusa
Twitter: twitter.com/DreamstateUSA
Website: socal.dreamstateusa.com

Follow Insomniac:

Facebook: facebook.com/insomniacevents
Instagram: instagram.com/insomniacevents
Twitter: twitter.com/insomniacevents
Website: insomniac.com

