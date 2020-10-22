Insomniac Reveals Reimagined Dreamstate SoCal Park 'N Rave

Insomniac Events has announced the return of its all-trance festival, Dreamstate SoCal, albeit in a more COVID-friendly atmosphere. Presented as part of the company's "Park 'N Rave" concert series, this year's edition will see a change in format, allowing for safe revelry while adhering to local pandemic guidelines.

Scheduled to take place Friday, November 20th and Saturday, November 21st, the grounds of the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, California will once again play host to ethereal beats and entrancing melodies.

Headlining the two-day event are acts that span the entire spectrum of the genre, from psytrance to progressive. Notable artists scheduled to perform include Cosmic Gate, Markus Schulz, Infected Mushroom, Jason Ross, Paul Oakenfold, Fatum, Kristina Sky, and Christopher Lawrence.

This event advances Insomniac's reach into the pandemic-era drive-in show scene. In order to practice social distancing, attendees will be allotted their own gated dance area adjacent to their vehicle. Guests will be required to wear masks at all times outside their cars.

Tickets for Insomniac's Dreamstate Park 'N Rave will go on sale this Friday, October 23rd, at 12PM PT. Car passes begin at $200 allowing for a maximum of five adults per vehicle. For more information, click here.

