Insomniac Reveals Reimagined Dreamstate SoCal Park 'N Rave - EDM.com - The Latest Electronic Dance Music News, Reviews & Artists
Insomniac Reveals Reimagined Dreamstate SoCal Park 'N Rave

Insomniac Reveals Reimagined Dreamstate SoCal Park 'N Rave

The beloved all-trance event is getting a pandemic-friendly makeover with Cosmic Gate, Markus Schulz, and more.
Author:
Publish date:

Dreamstate Southern California

Insomniac Events has announced the return of its all-trance festival, Dreamstate SoCal, albeit in a more COVID-friendly atmosphere. Presented as part of the company's "Park 'N Rave" concert series, this year's edition will see a change in format, allowing for safe revelry while adhering to local pandemic guidelines.

Scheduled to take place Friday, November 20th and Saturday, November 21st, the grounds of the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, California will once again play host to ethereal beats and entrancing melodies.

Headlining the two-day event are acts that span the entire spectrum of the genre, from psytrance to progressive. Notable artists scheduled to perform include Cosmic Gate, Markus Schulz, Infected Mushroom, Jason Ross, Paul Oakenfold, Fatum, Kristina Sky, and Christopher Lawrence.

720x400-pnr_2020_ds_mk_an_insomniac.com_homepage_carousel_mobile_1534x1360_r01

This event advances Insomniac's reach into the pandemic-era drive-in show scene. In order to practice social distancing, attendees will be allotted their own gated dance area adjacent to their vehicle. Guests will be required to wear masks at all times outside their cars. 

EkOyRBvX0Acj3gn-819x1024

Tickets for Insomniac's Dreamstate Park 'N Rave will go on sale this Friday, October 23rd, at 12PM PT. Car passes begin at $200 allowing for a maximum of five adults per vehicle. For more information, click here

FOLLOW INSOMNIAC:

Facebook: facebook.com/insomniacevents
Twitter: twitter.com/insomniacevents
Instagram: instagram.com/insomniacevents

Related

Dm4E7BOA
NEWS

Insomniac Announces 2019 Return of Dreamstate SoCal, Cancels San Francisco Event

The all-trance festival nixed its NorCal event to enhance its big brother in SoCal

Dreamstate
EVENTS

Insomniac's Dreamstate Southern California Announce the Official 2020 Dates

Mark your calendars, trance fam.

Insomniac Park N Rave
EVENTS

Insomniac Announces Halloween "Park 'N Rave" Drive-In Festival

Insomniac has floored the pedal of its foray into the drive-in concert scene.

A photo taken by Ivan Meneses at Dreamstate SoCal 2017.
EVENTS

Dreamstate SoCal Begins Lineup Announcements for 2019 Festival

Batch by batch, the Dreamstate SoCal lineup is coming together.

A photo taken by Ivan Meneses at Dreamstate SoCal 2017.
EVENTS

Pickpockets Run Rampant at Dreamstate SoCal 2018

An overwhelming number of attendees reported run-ins with pickpockets this year.

A split-screen photo of Seven Lions and Dimibo, who will unveil their Abraxis psytrance project at Dreamstate SoCal 2019.
NEWS

Seven Lions to Debut Abraxis Project with Dimibo at Dreamstate SoCal 2019

Seven Lions is getting ready to let his psytrance flag fly.

nocturnal-wonderland-2016-arrests 2
EVENTS

Pasquale Rotella Confirms 2021 Postponement of Insomniac Festivals Due to COVID-19

Nocturnal Wonderland, Escape Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando, and Dreamstate SoCal have been tabled.

In-Search-Of-Sunrise-15---mixed-By-Markus-Schulz,-Jerome-Isma-Ae-&-Orkidea
NEWS

Markus Schulz Enlists Jerome Isma-Ae and Orkidea on In Search of Sunrise 15

Twenty years after its debut, the series continues to be the definitive trance compilation mix.