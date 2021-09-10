September 10, 2021
Audien, Tritonal, More to Play DREAMWORLD Festival's First In-Person Edition
Publish date:

100% of proceeds from the San Francisco event will be donated to the Asian Mental Health Collective.
Author:

Danilo Lewis

San Francisco, this one's for you. 

DREAMWORLD Charity Music Festival has officially announced the phase one lineup of its star-studded event. Among its ranks are names like Audien, Tritonal, Luca Lush and Dylan Matthew, with eight more to come in phase two. To boot, 100% of its proceeds are designated for the Asian Mental Health Collective and associated philanthropies.

This year's DREAMWORLD will also be its first in-person edition, scheduled for December 3rd at The Midway SF. Last year's inaugural run tapped 69 artists, including Krewella, Adventure Club, Snakehips and Loud Luxury, for three days of virtual sets. It raised more than $45,000 for COVID-19 emergency resources. 

31f45468-25ac-4a3b-93b7-fc0d08eacae0

