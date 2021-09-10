Audien, Tritonal, More to Play DREAMWORLD Festival's First In-Person Edition

100% of proceeds from the San Francisco event will be donated to the Asian Mental Health Collective.

San Francisco, this one's for you.

DREAMWORLD Charity Music Festival has officially announced the phase one lineup of its star-studded event. Among its ranks are names like Audien, Tritonal, Luca Lush and Dylan Matthew, with eight more to come in phase two. To boot, 100% of its proceeds are designated for the Asian Mental Health Collective and associated philanthropies.

This year's DREAMWORLD will also be its first in-person edition, scheduled for December 3rd at The Midway SF. Last year's inaugural run tapped 69 artists, including Krewella, Adventure Club, Snakehips and Loud Luxury, for three days of virtual sets. It raised more than $45,000 for COVID-19 emergency resources.

Organized by San Francisco-based We Dream Worlds, DREAMWORLD is part of their major effort to raise $5 million by 2025 for causes that support social change and creative empowerment.

"The pandemic was not only hard on music festivals but also on our fans. COVID-19 is stressful, overwhelming, and has caused strong emotions—especially in Asian communities where mental health is often stigmatized," Abhi Mehta, the Chief Executive Officer of We Dream Worlds, told EDM.com. "We decided to focus on this for DREAMWORLD, which we were excited to finally bring to the live stage."

A limited number of earlybird GA and VIP tickets for the 18+ event are on-sale now here. Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 will be required for entry.